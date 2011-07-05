Jeans With Flattering Back Pockets

By Yolanda Wikiel
Updated February 26, 2013
Tara Eden
Back pockets can make the difference between good-butt jeans and a never-wear-them-again pair.
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Straight-Leg Jeans

Tara Eden

To buy: Straight Leg Jeans by 7 for All Mankind, $159, 7forallmankind.com.



For the front views—and full details—on all the jeans shown here, see The Definitive Denim Style Guide.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

Charlie Jeans by Lucky Brand

Tara Eden

To buy: $119, luckybrand.com.

3 of 6

Marrakesh Raw Jeans by MiH Jeans

Tara Eden

To buy: $189, mih-jeans.com.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Bootcut Jeans

Tara Eden

To buy: Kelly Jeans by Citizens of Humanity, $158, piperlime.com.

5 of 6

Demi Curve Jeans by Levi’s Curve ID

Tara Eden

To buy: $78, levi.com.

6 of 6

Modern Flare Jeans by Not Your Daughter’s Jeans

Tara Eden

To buy: $104, nydj.com.



For the front views—and full details—on all the jeans shown here, see The Definitive Denim Style Guide.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Yolanda Wikiel