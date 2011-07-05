Jeans With Flattering Back Pockets
Tara Eden
Back pockets can make the difference between good-butt jeans and a never-wear-them-again pair.
Straight-Leg Jeans
Tara Eden
To buy: Straight Leg Jeans by 7 for All Mankind, $159, 7forallmankind.com.
For the front views—and full details—on all the jeans shown here, see The Definitive Denim Style Guide.
Charlie Jeans by Lucky Brand
Tara Eden
To buy: $119, luckybrand.com.
Marrakesh Raw Jeans by MiH Jeans
Tara Eden
To buy: $189, mih-jeans.com.
Bootcut Jeans
Tara Eden
To buy: Kelly Jeans by Citizens of Humanity, $158, piperlime.com.
Demi Curve Jeans by Levi’s Curve ID
Tara Eden
To buy: $78, levi.com.
Modern Flare Jeans by Not Your Daughter’s Jeans
Tara Eden
To buy: $104, nydj.com.
