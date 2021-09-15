I Finally Found a Pair of Leggings That Are Dressy Enough to Wear to Work
As someone who's worked from home throughout the pandemic, I've been practically living in leggings for the past year and a half. While I used to enjoy putting outfits together and getting dressed up for work every day, I've grown accustomed to being cozy all day and have been worried about giving up my comfy clothes once I start going back to the office.
That is, until I tried a pair of American Giant's No BS Pants. The sleek leggings are just as comfortable as my more athletic styles, but they're made with a flattering double-knit ponte fabric that looks and feels much more polished. The soft, stretchy material moves with my body and provides a smoothing and sculpted effect, while the matte finish gives them an office-appropriate feel.
The bottoms feature a front pocket that is big enough to hold my phone or my keys and credit cards, which has come in handy when I've worn them while running errands. Unlike other pull-on pants that tend to slip or roll down, these stay put no matter how much I'm moving around, so I don't have to worry about adjusting them or pulling them up all the time. They also keep the same structured fit for hours at a time and don't stretch out by the end of the day.
But my favorite part is how easy they are to dress up and down. Since I've gotten the pants, I've worn them with everything from oversized button-ups to silky blouses to knit sweaters. Even better, they look great with just about every type of footwear. I've styled them with flats and sandals, and I can't wait to wear them with booties and heels in the office this fall.
Don't just take my word for it—over 1,500 shoppers are fans of the style that "looks like a pant, feels like a legging," too. One raved about the "heavenly soft" material that's "just the right thickness" so they're not see-through.
Another praised their durability, writing, "Obsessed with these pants. I can never find pants long enough, and certainly not ones that survive multiple washes looking as good as when I got them. I have already bought a second pair, as these are in near daily rotation for me. Love them!"
There are three versatile colors to choose from, and sizing ranges from 0 to 16 in regular, petite, and tall lengths. While I've only tested out the classic option, American Giant also makes a high-rise version and a pair with a kick-flare silhouette in the same sleek-yet-cozy material that I'm dying to get my hands on.
At $80 a pair, it might seem a bit steep for leggings, but seeing as how they are dressy enough to wear practically anywhere, including the office, I'd say they are well worth the price. Shop a pair for yourself here.