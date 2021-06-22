Over 40,000 Amazon Shoppers Love These Best-Selling Leggings-and They're $12 for Prime Day
If spending the last year indoors has taught us anything, it's the value of a great pair of soft lounge leggings. So if you need to amp up your legging collection, you're in luck. Amazon Prime Day has a 20 percent discount on its best-selling leggings, which have the stamp of approval from over 40,000 shoppers.
With over 50 color and style variations-including full length, full length with pockets, and capri length, the Satina High-Waisted Leggings truly offer it all. They come in two sizes, one size for small through large, and a plus size option for XL to 3XL-and most reviewers praise both sizes for conforming to their bodies without feeling restricting or sliding down. The stretchy spandex material and high waistband create the perfect staple for lounging, working from home, or running errands. Though many shoppers applaud them for their soft materials, these leggings aren't designed to keep up with your intense workout routine, so keep that in mind if you're looking for activewear.
To buy: $12 (was $15); amazon.com
Amazon shoppers love these leggings for their inclusive sizing and buttery-soft material-one shopper even called them the "softest leggings on the planet." And now the leggings are on sale for just $12.
"These are the softest capris I've ever worn," this reviewer wrote. "They fit perfectly, they stay in place, no riding up or slouching down. They're not sheer at all. I don't know what kind of fabric they're made of but they are softer than a baby's blanket. They don't stick to your skin."
Another reviewer said, "These leggings are the best! Truly the best leggings I've ever purchased at any price. They fit beautifully, the legs don't migrate up the calf and the high waistband stays comfortably around the waist regardless of my activity. They are so soft, completely opaque yet light enough to wear all year. I immediately ordered three more colors! The price can't be beaten."
There's never been a better time to stock up on these basic and colorful leggings for the summer. Just make sure you've signed up for the free 30-day Prime membership trial in order to shop the sale, if you haven't already.