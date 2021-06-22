Over 40,000 Amazon Shoppers Love These Best-Selling Leggings-and They're $12 for Prime Day

With over 50 color and style variations-including full length, full length with pockets, and capri length, the Satina High-Waisted Leggings truly offer it all. They come in two sizes, one size for small through large, and a plus size option for XL to 3XL-and most reviewers praise both sizes for conforming to their bodies without feeling restricting or sliding down. The stretchy spandex material and high waistband create the perfect staple for lounging, working from home, or running errands. Though many shoppers applaud them for their soft materials, these leggings aren't designed to keep up with your intense workout routine, so keep that in mind if you're looking for activewear.