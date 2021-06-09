You Can Customize Your Own Leggings for as Little as $34 on Amazon-and They're Perfect for Summer

If you opened TikTok even once over the past few months, you probably know that leggings with a V-shaped or "crossover" waistband are hugely popular right now. The original style from Aerie frequently goes in and out of stock, but you can get the look from Core 10 by choosing the ″cross waist″ option on the customizable capris (for a few bucks less, to boot). If you prefer something traditional, high-waist and mid-rise options are also available.