You Can Customize Your Own Leggings for as Little as $34 on Amazon-and They're Perfect for Summer
Life might be going back to normal, whatever that means, but you don't have to stop living in leggings if you don't want to. Amazon private-label brand Core 10 lets you build your own leggings and customize your waistband, fabric, and leg length to create a style that fits your lifestyle and your look (and your body, of course). Since summer is only an inch away, the Core 10 Build Your Own Capri Leggings are a great place to start.
If you opened TikTok even once over the past few months, you probably know that leggings with a V-shaped or "crossover" waistband are hugely popular right now. The original style from Aerie frequently goes in and out of stock, but you can get the look from Core 10 by choosing the ″cross waist″ option on the customizable capris (for a few bucks less, to boot). If you prefer something traditional, high-waist and mid-rise options are also available.
Their supportive fabric is stretchy and moisture-wicking, designed to absorb sweat and stay in place while running, hiking, doing errands, and more. And since it's opaque, you won't have to worry about accidental exposure.
To buy: From $34; amazon.com.
Customers agree that the leggings are well-made, supportive, and versatile. "This yoga capri is top quality in design, build, and fit. The fabric is thick and stretches around your curves for a custom fit. I ordered the cross waist and it contours to a perfect fit with no binding whatsoever," one shopper wrote.
"I bought several full-length sets and decided to get a cropped pair for the summer as well. I think the quality is just fantastic and the fit is great too," shared another.
You can get Core 10's customizable capri leggings just in time for summer starting at $34 on Amazon.