I Can't Stop Wearing These Super Soft and Comfortable High-Waisted Leggings
Summer is great, but have you ever slipped on your favorite pair of comfy leggings on the first chilly day of the year? After months of sweating every time you step outside (and sometimes inside, depending on your AC situation), there's no better feeling than bundling up in cozy clothes just as soon as it's cool enough to do so. Following a seasonal hiatus, I can finally wear my favorite casual leggings again, and I probably won't take them off until spring.
Aside from my collection of workout-ready leggings, my go-to stretchy pants are a pair of lounge leggings from Alo Yoga. While you could certainly tackle a yoga or Pilates class in these moisture-wicking tights—they're made of a softer version of the brand's performance fabric—I prefer wearing them to run errands and relax at home.
The high-waisted leggings have a thick ribbed waistband that feels comfortable, not restricting, around the lower part of the stomach. You'll find the same ribbed details on the fabric around the ankles for a slightly more elevated look than your typical black leggings. And although they're soft and breathable, they also provide a good amount of compression, so I'm just as comfortable wearing them on the couch as I am at the grocery store or coffee shop. Plus, they're thick enough to keep my legs warm on cold days.
I'm not the only one who's found a favorite in Alo's lounge leggings. They have hundreds of positive reviews online and the approval of celebrities like Jennifer Garner.
"These are probably my softest leggings I have. I love lounging around with them on," wrote one happy shopper.
"They fit great without sliding or rolling down," another said. "I could live in them."
On average, reviewers said the leggings fit true to size. However, I found they fit a bit large when I ordered my regular size and ended up exchanging them for the next size down to land on my perfect fit. A few reviewers wrote about similar experiences, so consider this when placing an order.
You can get a pair in five neutral colors, including black and heather gray. But be warned: Some colors tend to sell out in this style, so add your favorite to your cart quickly while it's still available.