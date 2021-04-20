9 Essential Jacket Styles Every Woman Should Own

Ready to stow away your puffer coats but still looking to layer up for spring? The term "jacket" may seem straightforward enough, but it actually encompasses a lot of different styles. So many styles, in fact, that they've spawned new subcategories of their own, making the world of outerwear pretty difficult to navigate. We probably all own a few variations—such as a moto jacket or jean jacket—but there are several key styles you should always have on hand. From your functional raincoat to a trendy trench, this capsule jacket guide will help you differentiate between essential and excess.