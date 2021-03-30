This Members-Only Site Sells Luxury Clothing, Cookware, Bedding, and More for Up to 80% Off Retail

When we're shopping, most of us run a rudimentary cost-benefit analysis through our heads in the seconds between clicking "add to cart" and "check out now." The questions we're usually asking ourselves are: "Is this really worth the price?" and "Am I getting the best bang for my buck?" These thoughts are especially common when buying designer items, where the prestige of the brand's name sometimes makes up most of the price tag. Sure, the authority from an established brand is worth it for many, but those who crave the quality of a designer handbag or sweater without its brand tag always seemed to have fewer options to shop.
That is, until Italic came around.
Known as the site that brings you designer-quality products for 60 to 80 percent less than comparable brands by sourcing its leather bags, wool coats, cashmere sweaters, and even cookware sets from the same manufacturers for labels like Prada, Armani, Sandro, All-Clad, and Zwilling, Italic cuts through the mystique surrounding designer labels and satisfies the demand from many shoppers for high-quality items without the high prices.
"I founded Italic as a means to democratize access to quality goods," says Italic chief executive officer Jeremy Cai.
At its core, Italic gives you direct access to the hands that make items epitomizing luxury and quality. Standards usually only afforded to designer handbags are no longer determined by how much of your paycheck you spend—instead, shoppers pay $10 per month to access the site's product catalogue of 800+ picks. Without tags and branding, Italic lets its leather trench coats, cashmere cardigans, cast-iron Dutch ovens, and sateen sheet sets speak for themselves.
So, instead of paying thousands for a Prada tote, you can get a sharp, well-constructed tote from the same producer for $160. Shearling boots that are made alongside Uggs' are only $50, and sheet sets from the same manufacturers that make bedding for Four Seasons hotels are as little as $75.
"We differentiate ourselves by offering the highest quality products at the lowest possible prices, to the point where we don't profit at all on products sold and give the earnings to our manufacturers," said Cai. "Our manufacturers still make much more than their traditional wholesale orders with Italic. It's a win-win for both."
As someone who writes about shopping for a living, I welcomed the opportunity to test out Italic when the brand offered. The cynic in me initially expected to turn my lip, but it was hard not to be impressed with the brand's products. The Boxy Cropped Cashmere Sweater was lightweight, buttery-soft, and incredibly flattering, while its gorgeous Kinsey Wool Cashmere Double Faced Robe Coat was practically a compliment magnet. The company's Zest Cast Iron Dutch Oven (almost a dupe for Le Creuset's) was as sturdy and versatile as reviewers said, and its Slumber Embroidered Stripe Percale Duvet Cover and Sham Set, with its simple yet effective navy lining and from the same manufacturer that produces sheets for St. Regis hotels, turned my boring bedroom into a posh hotel getaway.
Make no mistake, Italic isn't here to replace the special place in your heart for your Burberry trench coat or your Louis Vuitton Capucines bag that feels almost too precious to take out for a walk. Rather, it offers you well-crafted, high-quality products that you won't feel guilty about giving more wear and tear—all while knowing they're just as good as the precious item sitting in your closet. Plus, Italic not only offers designer-quality items for up to 80 percent less than what they'd normally be, but its products are also 64 percent more affordable, on average, than other DTC brands such as M.Gemi.
Growing beyond the womenswear and fashion categories it started off with in 2018, Italic has expanded into spaces like fitness, travel, and even pets. Beauty, tech, and outdoor products are on the horizon for the brand, but beloved items such as its Serene Towels, the Aura High Waisted Leggings, and the Recycled Cashmere Jogger Pants all remain popular best-sellers, according to Cai. As for the CEO's favorites, he loves the brand's new linen sheet set and has been using his Zest Stainless Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set daily.
If you're a quality-above-all-else type of shopper, Italic is about to become your go-to retailer. Join for just $10 per month now, and check out the 11 best items to shop from Italic below.
