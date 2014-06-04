9 Stylish Ways to Wear Chambray
Old Navy Chambray Dress Dark Wash
With its figure-flattering V-neck, this inky wrap hugs in all the right places without showing too much skin, and long sleeves make it an option for relaxed work environments. Also available in tall and petite sizes.
To buy: $25, oldnavy.com.
Featured June 2014
Lou & Grey Chambray Stripe Dress
Just add flats and this adorable drop-waist shift becomes a put-together ensemble. Mixed stripes add a touch of playfulness, while the non-clingy silhouette is nice and breezy. Also available in petite sizes.
To buy: $69.50, loft.com.
American Eagle Outfitters Ankle Wrapped Wedge Espadrille
Especially great with shorts and maxi dresses, these strappy jute-and-chambray wedges go with everything yet add a splash of color. Also available in natural.
To buy: $50, ae.com.
Zara Denim Midi Skirt
An indigo skirt is an indispensable summer staple: Add a silky tucked-in tank and strappy heels to elevate it into evening territory, or keep things casual with leather sandals and a linen top.
To buy: $50, zara.com.
H&M Twill Jacket
For a fresh alternative to a blazer, let this structured pick break up a monochromatic white jeans-and-tee look, or jazz it up with a printed dress and fun necklace.
To buy: $25, hm.com.
Club Monaco Amber Chambray Short
Sweet scalloped details separate these refined denim shorts from the pack, adding prim polish to cotton blouses and tees.
To buy: $89.50, clubmonaco.com.
Ella Moss Tessa Eyelet & Chambray Top
Eyelet and chambray play harmoniously in this boxy top. For a fun combo, pair it with white denim skinnies accented with a sparkly necklace and metallic sandals.
To buy: $89, nordstrom.com.
Gap Floral Chambray Dress
The of-the-moment and supremely flattering fit-and-flare dress is reworked in a casual chambray floral, so you can put your best foot forward even on laid-back weekends. Also available in petite sizes.
To buy: $49, gap.com.
Fidelity Denim Axl Chino Short
Tiny pinstripes and super-soft fabric offer a welcome change of pace from standard chino shorts, but make this version no less versatile.
To buy: $77, fidelitydenim.com.
