How to Wear a Vest
Long Vests
Long Vest: Casual
A structured black vest gets a laid-back, 70s vibe when it's worn over a breezy tunic dress and flared jeans.
Style Upgrade
Wear a statement necklace and stacked-heel boots so your Saturday look can segue from afternoon to night.
Long Vest: Dressy
Be bold yet elegant in a classic plaid. Sure, you could stick with all black underneath, but icy pink and navy adds artsy flair.
Fit Tip
Stick with a slim top to off-set the volume of the vest and the pants.
Long Vest: Work
A cream vest is the perfect gateway item to transition from winter to spring. For now, pair it with neutral basics; save colorful florals for warm days.
Nice Extra
A soft knit fabric offers extra warmth (helpful if you're going sleeveless).
Midlength Vests
Not too long and not too short, these just-right silhouettes offer tons of outfit versatility. But skip midcuts if you’re heavier on the bottom—the fabric will “pool” and emphasize your rear, warns Monica Barnett, the chief image curator of the blog Blueprint for Style and the author of the style book Without Saying a Word.
Midlength Vest: Dressy
For a chic dinner-party look, layer creatively: a silk shell and a cropped brocade waistcoat under a vest.
Fit Tip
To help mask the midsection, pick a longish top, so its hem meets the vest’s.
Midlength Vest: Casual
A vest can also keep an outfit from looking too prim. See how it chills out a button-down/tweed-skirt combo?
Style Upgrade
Mirror the length of the vest by opting for a long necklace.
Midlength Vest: Work
Bring some serious structure to a swingy, springy dress with this army-inspired style. Heeled sandals and gold accents keep it ladylike.
Nice Extra
These pockets are roomy enough for a smartphone, keys, and cash (yes, all at once).
Short Vests
Longer lengths may be the trend du jour, but these abbreviated cuts will have the strongest style longevity of the bunch, says Chicago-based stylist Noelle Cellini, the founder of the Style Academy, an online style school. Because of where the hem hits, though, those with a large bust or tummy may want to avoid this silhouette.
Short Vest: Dressy
The luxurious (faux!) shearling brings a modern edginess to a sophisticated, body-grazing sheath dress.
Fit Tip
The vest’s open front adds volume and shape to a straight frame.
Short Vest: Casual
Here’s how you take your jeans look to the next level. The scarf’s watercolor print makes the pink vest pop.
Style Upgrade
Balance a cropped vest with a slightly longer top underneath.
Short Vest: Work
Offset the vest's boxy shape and sleek zippers by layering slim-fit, conservative work staples underneath. The sweater's high neckline keeps the look from being too busy.
Nice Feature
The rich navy leather is an upscale update to basic black.
