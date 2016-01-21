How to Wear a Vest

A structured black vest gets a laid-back, 70s vibe when it's worn over a breezy tunic dress and flared jeans.

Style Upgrade

Wear a statement necklace and stacked-heel boots so your Saturday look can segue from afternoon to night.

To buy: Marcelo Vest by Babaton for Aritzia, for similar styles visit aritzia.com. Frilled Dress, for similar styles visit zara.com. Gap pants, $70, gap.com. White House Black Market necklace, $55, whbm.com. Joie boots, $385, joie.com.