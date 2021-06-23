It's Time to Get Excited About Your Clothes Again After a Year in Sweatpants-Here's How

1 Step One: Set an Intention-What Do You Want to Achieve From Your Closet Audit?

While you may not need to decide if an item brings you joy, take out each item of clothing and consider if it aligns with the person you are today rather than the person you were before the pandemic. As Faith Roberson, a professional organizer and life coach, likes to say, organization isn't just about the stuff-it's also organizing yourself. It's asking how you've changed this past year and who you hope to become as we emerge out of it.

"Clients will ask me, 'Why am I crying while I put a belt in a Goodwill bag?' It's about what you lost and what you gained," Faith said. "The emotional conversation is inevitable. How do you want to feel? Your tastes most likely have changed because of what you've gone through."

Essentially, leave room for the unknown. It's not just getting rid of clothes, decluttering is also about honoring that you've changed. Take time to process this truth.

Pro Tip: This applies to going back to the workplace as well. You're going back to the office differently. Even companies like Google are changing how they treat the office. Whether you've lost your job, changed industries, or are going back to the exact same cubicle, approach your professional clothes with the same intentionality. How do you want to represent yourself in this space?

RELATED: Where to Donate Everything From Your Quarantine Clean-Up Now