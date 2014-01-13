How to Build a Wardrobe

What Your Wardrobe Should Look Like

70% casual basics, 20% dressy items, 10% work staples.



It’s easy to fall into a yoga-pants rut when you telecommute or take care of the kids. What you could really use are styles that can multitask around the house as effectively as you do and look smart when you venture out. The goal is an outfit that looks pulled-together but not overly fussy, says Brown. Mix up your rotation with flat boots, a chambray shirt, and quality leggings.



Fun flats. Bold color and details amplify a low-key look. To buy: Lands’ End flats.



Billowy tunic. As chilled-out as a T-shirt yet entirely feminine. To buy: Comptoir des Cotonniers blouse.



Oversize cardigan. Bathrobe-cozy but also sophisticated. To buy: Theonne cardigan.



Whisper-weight scarf. One less thing to worry about. “It takes the place of a necklace, adding color to a neutral outfit while providing warmth,” says Monahan. To buy: Echo scarf.



Utilitarian cross-body bag. You may need your hands to hold, well, smaller hands. To buy: Eileen Fisher bag.



Default denim. When jeans feel as stretchy as leggings, you’ll want to wear them every day. To buy: Old Navy jeans.