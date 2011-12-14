Glamorous Holiday Party Dresses and Shoes
Nicole by Nicole Miller Sequin Dress
A simple but dazzling number comes at an equally dazzling price.
To buy: $40, jcpenney.com.
Featured December 2011
Steve Madden Karisma
Get some relief for those dancing feet: Blush-toned suede flats have all the good looks of high heels with none of the aches. Also in black.
To buy: $90, piperlime.com.
BCBGeneration One-Shoulder Dress
You'll be sure to turn heads in this asymmetrical stunner. Pair it with opaque black tights and heels to complete the sleek look.
To buy: $118, bcbg.com.
American Living Bateau Neck Lace Bodice Dress
Not keen on baring your arms? Lacy sleeves give you some modesty without making you feel like you’re all covered up.
To buy: $80, jcpenney.com.
Sam Edelman ‘Orly’ Slingback Pump
A pair classic enough to wear for many holiday seasons to come, but in a python-embossed leather that ensures they are anything but predictable.
To buy: $115, nordstrom.com.
Ann Taylor Sequin Pumps
A rounded-toe pump decked out in subtle sequins makes for a surprisingly versatile shoe: Try it with a sexy sheath, a poufy party dress, or elegant tuxedo pants.
To buy: $178, anntaylor.com.
Coldwater Creek Ruched Waist Knit Dress
Look red hot in a stretch-polyester dress designed with a forgiving gathered waist. Also comes in petite and plus sizes.
To buy: $100 to $110, coldwatercreek.com.
Aqua Brocade Dress in Cerise
Flirty and fun, this easy textured style allows you to look all dressed up but feel supremely comfortable.
To buy: $71, bloomingdales.com.
Zara Frilled Ankle Boot
Ruffles add holiday frills to party-ready booties. Also in camel.
To buy: $100, zara.com.
Sofia by Sofia Vergara Tipsy Red Carpet Pump – Gold
Hey, twinkle toes, get a load of these glittery (and wallet-friendly!) party shoes.
To buy: $20, kmart.com.
See all Daily Finds from this month