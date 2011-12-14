Glamorous Holiday Party Dresses and Shoes

By Yolanda Wikiel
Updated August 29, 2014
jcpenney.com
Shimmer and shine as festively as the season in satin, sequins, and more.
Start Slideshow

1 of 10

Nicole by Nicole Miller Sequin Dress

jcpenney.com

A simple but dazzling number comes at an equally dazzling price.

To buy: $40, jcpenney.com.

Featured December 2011

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Steve Madden Karisma

piperlime.com

Get some relief for those dancing feet: Blush-toned suede flats have all the good looks of high heels with none of the aches. Also in black.

To buy: $90, piperlime.com.

3 of 10

BCBGeneration One-Shoulder Dress

bcbg.com

You'll be sure to turn heads in this asymmetrical stunner. Pair it with opaque black tights and heels to complete the sleek look.

To buy: $118, bcbg.com.

Advertisement

4 of 10

American Living Bateau Neck Lace Bodice Dress

jcpenney.com

Not keen on baring your arms? Lacy sleeves give you some modesty without making you feel like you’re all covered up.

To buy: $80, jcpenney.com.

5 of 10

Sam Edelman ‘Orly’ Slingback Pump

nordstrom.com

A pair classic enough to wear for many holiday seasons to come, but in a python-embossed leather that ensures they are anything but predictable.

To buy: $115, nordstrom.com.

6 of 10

Ann Taylor Sequin Pumps

anntaylor.com

A rounded-toe pump decked out in subtle sequins makes for a surprisingly versatile shoe: Try it with a sexy sheath, a poufy party dress, or elegant tuxedo pants.

To buy: $178, anntaylor.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 10

Coldwater Creek Ruched Waist Knit Dress

coldwatercreek.com

Look red hot in a stretch-polyester dress designed with a forgiving gathered waist. Also comes in petite and plus sizes.

To buy: $100 to $110, coldwatercreek.com.

8 of 10

Aqua Brocade Dress in Cerise

bloomingdales.com

Flirty and fun, this easy textured style allows you to look all dressed up but feel supremely comfortable.

To buy: $71, bloomingdales.com.

9 of 10

Zara Frilled Ankle Boot

zara.com

Ruffles add holiday frills to party-ready booties. Also in camel.

To buy: $100, zara.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 10

Sofia by Sofia Vergara Tipsy Red Carpet Pump – Gold

kmart.com

Hey, twinkle toes, get a load of these glittery (and wallet-friendly!) party shoes.

To buy: $20, kmart.com.

See all Daily Finds from this month

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Yolanda Wikiel