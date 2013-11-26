7 Holiday Party Picks

By Allison Chesky
Updated August 29, 2014
Stunning and stylish buys to invest in now and wear even well after the holidays.
1 of 7

Loft Short Cast Crystal Necklace

A brilliant gunmetal-toned statement necklace can add festive flavor to any look, from an LBD to a silky blouse.

To buy: $49.50, loft.com.

Featured December 2013

2 of 7

J.Crew Jeweled-Starburst Sweater

A low-maintenance solution: This bejeweled viscose-blend sweater comes with its very own necklace. Just add a flirty skirt, opaque black tights, and heels for a party-ready ensemble. Available in four colors.

To buy: $98, jcrew.com.

3 of 7

Zara Mother-of-Pearl Evening Minaudiére

The harmonious combination of glossy black and twinkling ivory imparts an elegance as classic as piano keys—a simple way to make a monochromatic outfit really sing.

To buy: $80, zara.com.

4 of 7

C. Wonder Chandelier Earrings

The black glass stones and a vintage-inspired design make for an unexpectedly fresh contrast against winter white or other pale shades.

To buy: $48, cwonder.com.

5 of 7

Report Signature Murphy Gold Snakeskin Chunky Heels

Thanks to the block heel and cushioned footbed, these embossed-leather heels in antique gold are comfortable for a night of dancing. And they can easily transition with office-appropriate skirts and trousers after New Year’s.

To buy: $99, lulus.com.

6 of 7

Madewell Shirred Top in Shimmer Dot

Ideal for a relaxed house party, this loose polyester T-shirt adorned with shimmering polka dots offers laid-back sophisitication with flats and skinny jeans. Also available in blush.

To buy: $88, madewell.com.

7 of 7

The Limited Sequin Pencil Skirt

To achieve evening sparkle, swap out your basic pencil skirt for this jazzed-up sequin option. Also available in gold.

To buy: $42, thelimited.com.

