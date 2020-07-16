I Shop Amazon for a Living and This $34 One-Shoulder Swimsuit Is One of My Favorite Purchases of All Time

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Finding the perfect swimsuit can feel like a real challenge, and that’s why I always go back to this incredibly flattering, comfortable, and affordable one-piece from Amazon. I’ve worn it the past three summers and, despite researching, covering, and testing tons of bathing suits (it’s all a part of my job as a shopping reporter), I’ve yet to find one I love more.

The style I’m referring to is Hilor’s one-shoulder ruffled one piece on Amazon, which is the retailer’s second best-selling women’s swimsuit overall, beating out thousands of other swimsuits. The beauty is just $34—even though it looks and feels like a $100 department store find—and it’s earned over 1,700 five-star reviews from shoppers who, like me, call it “absolutely amazing.”

The affordable style comes in 35 colors and prints, like classic black and navy, as well as fun patterns like an eye-catching lemon print and tropical palm motif. Thanks to its stretchy fabric, which features a touch of spandex, the suit is comfortable enough to wear all day. Plus, it comes with removable bra padding and subtle bust support.

While all of those features make it one stylish and flattering find, it’s the one-shoulder strap that makes it my favorite. In fact, the neckline is so striking that I like to showcase it by steering clear of dresses or T-shirts that would cover it up. Instead, I pair it with a midi skirt or paper-waist shorts to fashion a complete outfit that makes me feel like a million bucks.

Unlike other swimsuits, which I’m usually itching to get out of after a few hours, this one is polished, comfy, and chic enough to wear beyond the beach. The versatile number can be worn with other items in your wardrobe—cropped jeans, wrap skirts, and denim shorts—to wear to a party, cookout, or even out for dinner. Trust me, you’ll get tons of compliments when you style it like a top.

Thousands from Amazon’s passionate reviewer community—including both petite and plus-sized shoppers—have chimed in to offer similar praise. It’s even earned an impressive, near-perfect rating, which just goes to show how much folks love it.

“I have finally found a swimsuit that I feel good in,” one reviewer wrote “I don't think that I have ever been able to say that in my life. This suit checks all of the boxes. I was surprised by how nice the material is and overall quality. This suit offers the right amount of coverage in all the right places too! I have never put on a suit that I didn't feel like I had to keep pulling at it, but this one has the perfect coverage making it super comfortable. As others have mentioned, the design creates a slimming silhouette! I will be purchasing in a few more colors. If you are looking for a suit that will finally make you smile when you put it on, get this one!”

If you’re ready to see what all the hype is about, you can snag it now and get it fast with Prime shipping (non-members can also score complimentary shipping by signing up for a free 30-day trial). But you’ll want to move fast—several sizes and colors are currently backordered with more likely to run out of stock soon.