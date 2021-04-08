This Nap Dress Is So Comfortable, It's the Only Thing I Ever Want to Put On

For me, in particular, the Nesli Nap Dress is a simple way for me to look put-together during a flare-up. As a person living with a chronic intestinal illness, my weight can fluctuate almost overnight as my lower abdomen swells. When this happens, it becomes nearly impossible to wear jeans and most dresses, as they pinch tightly at the waist. I was hesitant to purchase a Nap Dress at first, but it’s quickly become a staple in my wardrobe.