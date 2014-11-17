6 Brilliant Buys for Your Holiday Wardrobe

By Allison Chesky
Updated November 18, 2014
bananarepublic.com
Take your holiday style to the next level with these small indulgences. 
Wallis Fashion Gold Metal Torq Necklace

wallisfashion.com

Add flair to a tuxedo jacket or a simple slim-fitting top with this bold, minimalist collar.

To buy: $12, wallisfashion.com.

Featured November 2014

Forever 21 Embellished Tank Top

forever21.com

For a quick cocktail-ready ensemble, enlist the help of this crystal-embellished tank. Whether it’s paired with skinny jeans or a dressy skirt, the look is dazzling.

To buy: $23, forever21.com.

Three Jane Grand Palais Art Deco Earrings With Pearl Drop

threejaneny.com

These statement-making danglers are so sophisticated that it’s hard to believe they’re faux.

To buy: $52, threejaneny.com.

H&M Sequined Jacket

hm.com

Stay stylishly covered with this glitzy sequin jacket. Team it with a little black dress and tights for a night out, or with jeans and flats for laidback entertaining.

To buy: $60, hm.com.

Zara Strappy Sandal

zara.com

These two-tone sandals are anything but ordinary, yet they’re completely versatile when worn with tights or on their own.

To buy: $80, zara.com.

Banana Republic Sheer Sleeve Soft Dress

bananarepublic.com

Sheer chiffon keeps arms beautifully covered without sacrificing formality. Just add your favorite sparkly jewelry and heels. Also available in tall and petite sizes.

To buy: $150, bananarepublic.com.

