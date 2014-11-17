6 Brilliant Buys for Your Holiday Wardrobe
Wallis Fashion Gold Metal Torq Necklace
Add flair to a tuxedo jacket or a simple slim-fitting top with this bold, minimalist collar.
To buy: $12, wallisfashion.com.
Featured November 2014
Forever 21 Embellished Tank Top
For a quick cocktail-ready ensemble, enlist the help of this crystal-embellished tank. Whether it’s paired with skinny jeans or a dressy skirt, the look is dazzling.
To buy: $23, forever21.com.
Three Jane Grand Palais Art Deco Earrings With Pearl Drop
These statement-making danglers are so sophisticated that it’s hard to believe they’re faux.
To buy: $52, threejaneny.com.
H&M Sequined Jacket
Stay stylishly covered with this glitzy sequin jacket. Team it with a little black dress and tights for a night out, or with jeans and flats for laidback entertaining.
To buy: $60, hm.com.
Zara Strappy Sandal
These two-tone sandals are anything but ordinary, yet they’re completely versatile when worn with tights or on their own.
To buy: $80, zara.com.
Banana Republic Sheer Sleeve Soft Dress
Sheer chiffon keeps arms beautifully covered without sacrificing formality. Just add your favorite sparkly jewelry and heels. Also available in tall and petite sizes.
To buy: $150, bananarepublic.com.
