If You're Looking for Ridiculously Soft Joggers, Don't Miss This Pair From Quince

They’re only $40, and I’m obsessed with them.

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten

Published on August 22, 2022

Flowknit Ultra-Soft Performance Jogger
Even if I'm planning to spend the day in comfortable clothes, I've found I'm so much more energetic when I feel a little more put together. So, rather than putting on sweatpants or leggings, I reach for joggers. In my opinion, they perfectly toe the line between comfort and style—and I just found an incredible pair from Quince, which is a new-to-me brand.

One of the most fun parts about my job as a shopping writer is discovering new brands, and I first heard about Quince from my friend and fellow lifestyle writer, Nina Huang. No sooner had Nina mentioned that she had tried and loved a few of Quince's pieces than I found myself eagerly perusing the online retailer's website.

I learned that the brand's mission is to create beautiful pieces you want to wear again and again, and the way Quince favors neutral color palettes makes that easy. Plus, Quince has a dedication to sustainability that's admirable, and its goal is to offer pieces with a luxurious feel—without the high price tags. Even while I was browsing, I could already sense from the hundreds of product reviews and noticeably lower prices that Quince meets its mark.

Flowknit Ultra-Soft Performance Jogger
Onequince.com

To buy: $40; quince.com.

Nina mentioned she loves Quince's washable silk and linen styles, but I was in the mood to lounge while I was shopping (aren't we all)—so I was most excited to try the Flowknit Ultra-Soft Performance Jogger. Honestly, "ultra-soft" is what sold me, and the $40 price felt like a total win. Plus, the sweatpant-adjacent style is moisture wicking with four-way stretch and a quick dry promise. And it's made from 88 percent recycled polyester (the other 12 percent is spandex), which I appreciate, too.

Because I had plans to review the joggers, Quince kindly sent me a sample pair for free. The brand mentions that the joggers should have a looser fit, so I requested my typical medium size in classic black and eagerly awaited my delivery. I was curious if the joggers would live up to their soft promise, and I was also interested to see how comfy pants made with recycled yarn, recycled polyester, and eco-friendly dyes would compare to the other less environmentally friendly styles I already own from other brands.

When I opened my package, I was immediately struck by the softness of the pants. They feel far more luxurious than their $40 price tag would suggest, and they fit like a dream: They're loose, yet tailored, and tapered in all of the right places. The joggers are also lightweight enough to wear now while the weather is still warm, and I'm excited to wear them well into the fall, too. Plus, the pants are perfect for a travel day when you need to move around easily and comfortably while still feeling polished.

Needless to say, I'm now obsessed with Quince and my new joggers, and I can't wait to order and try other styles. You can shop for a pair of Quince Flowknit Ultra-Soft Performance Joggers in sizes XS to XL in five colors: Black, navy, heather gray, heather rose, and heather green. Just be warned—once your first pair arrives, you might immediately start planning which color to order next.

