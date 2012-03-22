Floral-Print Clothing and Accessories
Island Girl Design Pin
This corsage is a real orchid preserved in resin. Wear it as a brooch, or clip it to a necklace.
To buy: $35 (for similar styles), lisaburkin.etsy.com.
Coldwater Creek Polyester Scarf
Tied at the neck, this scarf with out-of-focus blooms looks modern, not fusty.
To buy: $30, coldwatercreek.com.
Aldo Faux-Leather Clutch
Carry this chain-strap clutch with anything from a pastel dress to navy trousers.
To buy: $40, aldoshoes.com.
Theia Silk Dress
Paired with leggings, this tunic dress is a good transition from April showers to May flowers.
To buy: $395, Saks Fifth Avenue, 877-551-7257.
Jones New York Silk Top
Soft ruffles and a moody watercolor print lend dreaminess to a practical work blouse.
To buy: $79, Lord & Taylor, 800-223-7440.
Libby Edelman Fabric Flats
Spring forward with these picturesque flats embellished with grosgrain.
To buy: $79, endless.com.