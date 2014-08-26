3 New Pant Styles to Wear to Work This Fall

Best for: Anyone. In fabrics like silk and rayon, this cut should hang fluidly. If the pleats pouf at the hips, try a flat-front style or you’ll look wider. Petite? Opt for tapered legs (not fuller ones, which can overwhelm), says Monica Barnett, the author of the style guide Without Saying a Word ($26, amazon.com).



How to Wear Them

Pair this silhouette with a top that hits near the waistband. Look for pieces that are structured or fitted. “If you choose a blousy top, tuck it in so you can see your waist,” recommends Rachel Wirkus, a stylist based in Los Angeles and New York City. Heels are the ideal shoes to lengthen and slim the body.



To buy: H&M rayon pants, $60, hm.com. By Malene Birger blouse. Nocturne necklace. Lauren Merkin bag. Aerin heels.