It’s more versatile than you think. Wear with skirts or cropped pants or even under wide-leg trousers. Luxe details, like crocodile-embossed leather, will earn you a bonus (stylewise at least). But keep embellishments (buckles, straps) to a minimum to ensure that you’re well heeled for the workplace.



To buy: The Mode Collective embossed-leather booties, $250, themodecollective.com. Marissa Webb tweed blazer, $725, marissa-webb.com for info. Zara blouse, $70, zara.com for info. Babaton for Aritzia trousers, $145, aritzia.com. Alexis Bittar ring, $225, 877-680-9017.