They Mean Business: 8 Fall Pieces for the Office
The Jumpsuit
Now in ultra-refined silhouettes and fabrics, these one-piece wonders have finally entered the workforce. Modest necklines and long sleeves stay on message with corporate culture. Top it off with a blazer for ultra-conservative dress codes.
To buy: Rory Beca silk jumpsuit, $297, shopbop.com. The Limited faux-leather belt, $50, thelimited.com. Via Spiga heels, $250, nordstrom.com. Lizzie Fortunato bangles, $175 each, vermillionstyle.com for info.
The Circle Skirt
Sharpen that pencil silhouette into something more au courant, not to mention more figure-flattering and comfortable. A full shape and a midlength hem add instant femininity to even the most officey button-down.
To buy: By Malene Birger Linah wool-blend skirt, $385, net-a-porter.com for info. C. Wonder stretch-crepe tee, $98, 855-896-6337. Bally pony-hair heels, $895, bally.com. Longchamp bag of leather and calf hair, $1,870, longchamp.com. Miriam Haskell earrings, $280, miriamhaskell.com.
The Stiletto Bootie
It’s more versatile than you think. Wear with skirts or cropped pants or even under wide-leg trousers. Luxe details, like crocodile-embossed leather, will earn you a bonus (stylewise at least). But keep embellishments (buckles, straps) to a minimum to ensure that you’re well heeled for the workplace.
To buy: The Mode Collective embossed-leather booties, $250, themodecollective.com. Marissa Webb tweed blazer, $725, marissa-webb.com for info. Zara blouse, $70, zara.com for info. Babaton for Aritzia trousers, $145, aritzia.com. Alexis Bittar ring, $225, 877-680-9017.
The Camel Coat
The versatile classic takes a chic turn with a bold cocoon silhouette. Wear it over any workday outfit for a cozier commute. Makes a fashionable entrance atop dressy evening looks, too.
To buy: Longchamp wool coat, $775, longchamp.com. Amy Matto ponte dress, $304, amymatto.com. Jimmy Choo leather pumps, $895, jimmychoo.com. Via Spiga leather clutch, $235, S & T Famous Bags, 718-375-2000. CH Carolina Herrera necklace, $1,100, 310-276-8900. Elizabeth and James cuff, $350, bloomingdales.com. Bounkit pink jasper ring, $200, bounkit.com.
The Statement Satchel
Faux or no, a fur-trimmed tote—large enough to fit a laptop—is as functional as a briefcase but a great deal more fun.
To buy: Furla bag in fox fur and leather, $898, 855-895-8300. Calvin Klein neoprene dress, $134, Dillard’s, 800-345-5273. H & M leather pumps, $60, hm.com for info. W. Britt earrings, $195, wbritt.com for info. Cuyana for Real Simple necklace, $115, cuyana.com. Baume & Mercier two-tone watch in stainless steel and leather, $3,290, baume-et-mercier.com for info.
The Embellished Dress
Multitasking you deserves a multitasking wardrobe. The tasteful details on this fitted jewel-tone sheath (peplum, pleating) move effortlessly from conference room to cocktails.
To buy: Sportmax wool dress, $850, 212-674-1817. Andrew Kayla snakeskin heels, $375, City Soles, 773-489-2001. W. Britt ring, $295, wbritt.com.
The Oversize Sweater
With interesting, new features, like a funnel neck, your favorite loungewear piece has polished up its act. Manage proportions with a slim skirt or cigarette trousers.
To buy: DKNY wool sweater, $395, shopbop.com. Mango skirt, $50, mango.com. Alexis Bittar Lucite bangles, $195 to $225 each, alexisbittar.com for info. Elsa Perretti for Tiffany & Co. ring, $450, tiffany.com.
The Tailored Vest
Structured like a blazer, but without the sleeves, and in a plush wool, this piece suits up nicely without feeling stiff. Slip a slim top under it, and balance the whole look with an equally slim bottom.
To buy: Max Mara wool vest, $1,895, 212-879-6100. 25 Bedford silk blouse, $165, 25bedford.com. Simply Vera Vera Wang pants, $28, kohls.com. Banana Republic suede pumps, $138, bananarepublic.com. Cuyana for Real Simple handbag, $325, cuyana.com. T + j Designs necklace, $60, tandjdesigns.com for info. W. Britt gold-plated cuff, $265, wbritt.com.