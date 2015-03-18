11 Fashion Trends That Will Stand the Test of Time
Best Boots
Ugg
Protest all you want, but this slouchy staple, popularized in the early 2000s, still wins the top prize for warmth and comfort.
To buy: $155, uggaustralia.com.
Most Wanted Flats
Tory Burch
One of the first designers to bridge the gap between well designed and well priced, Tory Burch introduced her Reva flats in 2006, and they continue to sell every season.
To buy: $225, toryburch.com.
Best Premium Jeans
Best Eyewear
Warby Parker
Style and smarts. With a user-friendly shopping experience, classic-chic designs, and refreshingly low prices (by cutting out the middleman), Warby Parker, founded in 2010, has become a go-to for glasses and shades.
To buy: $95, warbyparker.com.
Best Bathing Suits
Shoshanna swimwear
Launched in 2001, this Ã¼ber-flattering line was one of the first to size bikini tops like bras. (Can you believe it took that long?)
To buy: From $99, bloomingdales.com.
Best Winter Innovation
Touch-Screen Gloves
The debut of the iPhone in 2007 solved a lot of problems, but it also created one: You couldn’t text with gloves on. Companies like Echo came to the rescue with touch screen–friendly options. Echo’s come in 13 colors!
To buy: From $28, echodesign.com.
Best Summer Innovation
Rash guard with built-in SPF
Innovative fabric technology and one of the broadest selections of garments (including clothing, swimwear, and hats) mean Coolibar leads the charge in built-in sun protection of at least UPF 50. In sizes for the entire family.
To buy: $90, coolibar.com.
Most Charitable
Tom’s
In 2006 Tom’s began with the intention of donating a pair of shoes to someone in need for each pair bought. To date, it has donated more than 35 million pairs—and created a bona fide footwear trend in the process.
To buy: $48, toms.com.
Most Life-Changing
Spanx shapewear
Sara Blakely cut the bottoms off her control-top panty hose in 2000, and the rest was history. Fifteen years and loads of imitations later, we still look to her designs for the ultimate in figure flattery.
To buy: $38, spanx.com.
Fastest Fashion Line
Zara
This retail giant consistently turns out some of the best “fast fashion.” (That’s industry-speak for quick, inexpensive versions of the latest runway trends.) The launch of its website in 2011 made catwalk-worthy style even more accessible.
To buy: zara.com.
Most Wearable Lingerie
Hanky Panky thongs
The signature style—sexy, lacy, and (trust us) comfortable—comes in nearly every color imaginable, and the sizing is foolproof: one super-stretchy pick that fits nearly everyone.
To buy: $20, hankypanky.com.