10 Looks: New Fashion, Vintage Ideas

The lesson: Give yourself a vertical―yet manageable―boost with a platform shoe.



The background: Yes, the platform was around in the ’30s and ’40s, but it wasn’t until decades later that this style, characterized by a thick sole that offers height without the discomfort of spike heels, became the symbol of an era. In the 70s, trendsetters like Stevie Nicks, Cher, and even Elton John couldn’t resist the pick-me-up of an extra inch or two… or five. You don’t need to scale those heights, but a little lift from these metallic slingbacks can make you look longer and leaner without the wobble of stilettos.

