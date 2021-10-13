Amazon Quietly Put Tons of Work-Perfect Fall Dresses on Sale—and Prices Start at $15
If you're heading back into the office this fall, you could probably use a few new work-appropriate outfits. Unsurprisingly, Amazon has a huge selection of customer-loved fall dresses in various shapes, colors, and fabrics, and many of them are currently on sale. We narrowed down the sale to the eight best deals on work-ready fall dresses, with prices starting at just $15.
The list of sale styles includes wrap dresses, fit-and-flare options, tunics, and shift dresses for under $30. Keep scrolling through to check out all eight Amazon dress deals to get ready for your return-to-office date.
Shop Fall Work Dresses on Sale
- Find. Oversized Jersey T-Shirt Dress, $15 (was $21)
- Lark & Ro Crepe Knit Three-Quarter-Sleeve Center-Twist Dress, $16 (was $32)
- Lark & Ro Puff-Sleeve Crew Neck Fit-and-Flare Dress, $16 (was $17)
- Lark & Ro Three-Quarter-Sleeve Faux Wrap Fit-and-Flare Dress, $18 (was $43)
- Lark & Ro Matte Jersey Collared V-Neck Long-Sleeve Wrap Dress, $21 (was $43)
- Lark & Ro Sleeveless Ballet-Neck Fit-and-Flare Sweater Dress, $26 (was $54)
- Truth & Fable Sheer-Sleeve Tunic Dress, $26 (was $54)
- Find. Asymmetric Drape-Hem Shift Dress, $27 (was $34)
Every work wardrobe needs a versatile little black dress, and we'd recommend getting your hands on this sleek version from Lark & Ro that's on sale for $16. It's made from a soft and stretchy blend of polyester and elastane and has three-quarter sleeves, a V-neckline, and a waist-cinching knot detail on the front. The dress comes in sizes 0 through 14 and five colors.
"This dress is my answer to going back in the office this fall," one reviewer wrote. "The fabric is heavier than the matte jersey that shows every imperfection in my figure, and the design of the dress is very flattering/forgiving. No fussy linings or special undergarments needed. Wish I could get away with wearing it everyday!"
To buy: $16 (was $32); amazon.com.
For a slightly more formal look, consider the Truth & Fable Sheer-Sleeve Tunic Dress that's on sale for more than half-off. It comes in both solid colors and floral prints, each made from flowing chiffon. The straight-fitting dress has sheer three-quarter sleeves with ties, a keyhole neckline, full lining, and a zipper up the back.
"I love this dress," a shopper said. "It would work for the office or for date night. The neckline and sleeves are so pretty and different. Just a really gorgeous outfit."
To buy: $26 (was $54); amazon.com.
A solid-colored shift dress is another office fashion staple, and you can get the Find. Asymmetric Drape-Hem Shift for $27. It's made from a mix of polyester and elastane, and it comes in five jewel tones and sizes 00 through 18. The dress also has an asymmetrical hemline and a cinched waist for a flattering fit.
"Great dress for work," a reviewer said. "A little loose fitting, so could probably size down. The fabric is stretchy and forgiving and has washed well multiple times."
To buy: $27 (was $34); amazon.com.
Before the Amazon fall dress sale ends, add your favorite work-ready styles to your cart.