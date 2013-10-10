Stylish Fall Fashions for 2013: Cozy Layers

If you want to insulate a ladylike (read: drafty) dress, sandwich a cozy, long cardigan between it and a tweed coat. The most elongated silhouette happens when all the pieces hit around the knee. But if your coat is a bit shorter than your dress, don’t sweat it—the look is all the more interesting.



To buy: AS by DF acrylic-blend cardigan, $242, Urban Chic, 202-338-5398. Noon by Noor silk dress, $867, noonbynoor.com. Boss mohair-blend coat, $945, hugoboss.com for stores. Ann Taylor faux-leather gloves, $79.50, anntaylor.com. Lizzie Fortunato earrings of vintage glass and goldstones, $265, McMullen, 510-658-6906.