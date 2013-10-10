Stylish Fall Fashions for 2013: Cozy Layers
What Lies Beneath
A grown-up take on the schoolgirl standard: Slip a billowy blouse under a sleeveless dress, pinafore-style. A dramatic coat and a bold necklace keep the look far from uniform.
To buy: Diane von Furstenberg silk top, $265, 646-486-4800. CH Carolina Herrera tweed dress, $760, 212-744-2076. Pas de Calais wool-blend coat, $860, 212-938-1973. Klub Nico leather boots, $258, klubnico.com. Lizzie Fortunato necklace of brass, leather, and moonstones, $598, McMullen, 510-658-6906. Wolford merino-wool tights, $69, wolford.com.
Turn Up the Heat
If you want to insulate a ladylike (read: drafty) dress, sandwich a cozy, long cardigan between it and a tweed coat. The most elongated silhouette happens when all the pieces hit around the knee. But if your coat is a bit shorter than your dress, don’t sweat it—the look is all the more interesting.
To buy: AS by DF acrylic-blend cardigan, $242, Urban Chic, 202-338-5398. Noon by Noor silk dress, $867, noonbynoor.com. Boss mohair-blend coat, $945, hugoboss.com for stores. Ann Taylor faux-leather gloves, $79.50, anntaylor.com. Lizzie Fortunato earrings of vintage glass and goldstones, $265, McMullen, 510-658-6906.
Polar Opposites
Hard meets soft when a rugged leather vest tops a pleated sweater-dress and a toasty scarf. Over-the-knee boots and tights make a midthigh hemline warmer and more discreet.
To buy: Shoshanna merino-wool dress, $295, saks.com. Weekend Max Mara wool scarf, $145, 212-879-6100. Rebecca Minkoff leather vest, $498, 212-677-7829. Coach leather boots, $625, coach.com. Ben-Amun silver-plated cuff, $345, maxandchloe.com. Donna Karan Evolution tights, $28, bloomingdales.com.
Chills and Thrills
Sequins, sparkle, and…goose bumps? Now you don’t have to freeze when you get all dressed up. A glam shearling vest, a glitter-flecked wool skirt, and shiny boots ensure that you’ll stay warm—and fabulous.
To buy: Darling sequined top, $109, darlingclothes.com for more info. Karen Walker wool-blend skirt, $458, karenwalker.com for more info. Tracy Reese lamb-shearling vest, $598, Encore, 310-456-7292. H&M leather boots, $129, hm.com. Ramy Brook brass-and-leather necklace, $280, ramybrook.com. Lizzie Fortunato gold-plated cuff with semiprecious stones, $280, Henri Bendel, 212-247-1100.
Shearling Delight
One dynamic overcoat—complete with a plush collar and unexpected gray sleeves—channels a layered look without adding inches to your frame. The snug knit and a slim leather skirt up the sleek quotient.
To buy: Rebecca Taylor shearling-and-wool coat, $995, rebeccataylor.com. Chaps cotton turtleneck, $50, chaps.com. Talbots leather skirt, $249, talbots.com. Rachel Rachel Roy suede pumps, $99, macys.com for similar styles. Roberta Freymann gunmetal-and-resin necklace, $295, 212-717-7373.
The Long and Short of It
A lesson in proportions: Let a slinky tunic hang a few inches below a chunky, hip-length shell for an artsy, boho air. Complete the look with cropped pants suspended above a pair of booties—just enough to reveal a sexy sliver of skin.
To buy: Kate Spade Saturday acrylic-blend sweater, $120, saturday.com. Ramy Brook chiffon tunic dress, $425, ramybrook.com. Pendleton wool pants, $248, pendleton-usa.com. A.P.C. leather boots, $515, usonline.apc.fr. R. J. Graziano resin-and-brass necklace, $75, rjgraziano.com.
Cure for the Common Cold
Comfortable, casual looks won’t fall flat when you add surprising dimensions: an untucked shirttail, an under-the-collar necklace, a vest-covered car coat.
To buy: Garnet Hill cotton chambray shirt, $68, garnethill.com. Eileen Fisher linen-blend sweater, $288, eileenfisher.com. American Eagle Outfitters jeans, $50, ae.com. Tory Burch coat with detachable fur collar, $550, toryburch.com. Ramy Brook wool-and-leather vest, $625, ramybrook.com for more info. Hunter rubber boots, $140, usa.hunter-boot.com. Gerard Yosca necklace of glass stones and brass plate, $415, yosca.com.