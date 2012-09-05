Glitzy, Glamorous Fashions
Golden Opportunities
Gilty and guilt-free (it’s only $60!), this embroidered sheer blouse pairs beautifully with work pants, a taffeta skirt, or dark denim. Button it all the way to play up its ingenue sweetness, and layer it with a camisole.
To buy: Eros Apparel polyester-blend top, $60, modcloth.com. Sandy Hyun earrings.
Great Dame
Forties glamour resurfaces in a peplum jacket and a polka-dot skirt to create a modern-day take on suiting. Pinning a rhinestone brooch at the waist is a small extra step that gives the outfit nighttime potential.
To buy: Verlaine wool top, $620, Owen, 212-524-9770. Loft polyester-and-rayon skirt, $70, loft.com. Carolee crystal brooch, $65, carolee.com. Rebekah Price necklace. CH Carolina Herrera heels.
Boss Tweed
Nubby fabrics and harvest tones are right in step with the season, but all you have to do is add a bedazzled belt to this knee-length dress to step up the customary fall look.
To buy: CH Carolina Herrera wool dress, $845, 212-744-2076. Kenneth Jay Lane silver-and-crystal stretch belt, $700, 877-953-5264. R.J. Graziano earrings. Portolano gloves.
Win by a Neck
A white shirt gets a boost from some built-in bling around the collar. Try it with another stand-out piece, such as this leather skirt, or tone down the flash (a bit) with wool trousers.
To buy: Cynthia Rowley silk blouse, $325, 212-242-0847. Milly leather skirt, $495, millyny.com. Donna Karan tights. Pour La Victoire heels.
Silver Wear
A monochromatic work look defies monotony when it incorporates head-to-toe shimmer and lots of sensuous details.
To buy: Elizabeth and James cotton-and-polyester blazer, $495, neimanmarcus.com. Banana Republic silk-and–nylon-blend top, $70, 888-277-8953. Sportmax jersey-blend skirt, $450, 212-674-1817. Gerard Yosca earrings. Edmundo Castillo heels.
Fancy Pants
Slip into a pair of sparkle-flecked brocade pants and even a basic cotton tee suddenly looks posh. But if you really want to get all dolled up, try them with a dramatic peplum top and a knockout necklace.
To buy: Whitney Eve polyester blouse, $149, whitneyeve.com for stores. H&M polyester pants, $60, hm.com for stores. Auden necklace. Bettye Muller heels.
Pick of the Glitter
Need something special to wear for all your upcoming occasions…or Wednesday? Consider a sequin tee, like this one with a touch of lace and a slouchy fit. Besides satin pants, it also goes with colored jeans or under a jacket.
To buy: Antik Batik sequin-and-lace top, $390, Eaves, 610-688-4466. Tory Burch sateen pants, $295, 866-480-8679. Asha by ADM earrings. Kara by Kara Ross bracelet.
Combo Deal
Don’t hesitate to pile it on, even when the sun is still shining. The more textures (metallics, lace, silk, and so on) you mix, the richer and more interesting your outfit becomes. Just stick to a complementary color palette.
To buy: Tribune metallic-wool blazer, $895, Nordstrom, 888-282-6060. Jones New York polyester top, $89, jny.com. Diane von Furstenberg lace skirt, $298, dvf.com. Schutz heels.
Violet Femme
Pulling on a dress is still hands-down the easiest way to get out the door fast—whether it’s in the morning or after dark. Luckily, this sophisticated style in a brilliant shade works both day and night shifts.
To buy: DKNY silk dress, $335, 800-231-0884. Ippolita necklace. Donna Karan tights. SW1 heels.
Technicolor Dream Coat
You’ve got a (yawn) black jacket. But this brocade beauty, while certainly an investment, can handle formal affairs and inspire everyday flights of fancy. Try it with other luxe fabrics in coordinating shades.
To buy: Kotur silk jacket with snakeskin trim, $1,400, koturltd.com. DKNY silk blouse, $235, 800-231-0884. Loft cotton-blend pants, $80, 888-563-8444. Badgley Mischka necklace. Loeffler Randall flats.