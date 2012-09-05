Need something special to wear for all your upcoming occasions…or Wednesday? Consider a sequin tee, like this one with a touch of lace and a slouchy fit. Besides satin pants, it also goes with colored jeans or under a jacket.



To buy: Antik Batik sequin-and-lace top, $390, Eaves, 610-688-4466. Tory Burch sateen pants, $295, 866-480-8679. Asha by ADM earrings. Kara by Kara Ross bracelet.