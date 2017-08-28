The office? A party? Weekend brunch? Check, check, and check. With a power set like this in your wardrobe, you’ll never be at a loss for what to wear.

Liz Claiborne Plaid Blouse and Skirt

Our very favorite capsule pieces are those that reduce the process of getting ready down to two simple steps: Pull on this flattering set, pair it with a belt and your favorite heels, and you’re done. Even better, wear the pieces as separates to really stretch your wardrobe.

To buy: Blouse; jcpenney.com.

Plaid skirt; jcpenney.com.

DVF Astrid Cashmere Wrap Dress

Your little black dress will soon become your little navy dress when you invest in this wear-anywhere wardrobe staple. You’ll find yourself reaching for this dress for meetings, presentations, or any time you need to feel your best.

To buy: $448; dvf.com.

Ted Baker PENALO Twist Detail Dress

Sometimes you need those items of clothing that are complete confidence-boosters, and this dress with a (literal) twist is bound to be one of them. The cut is figure-flattering, while long sleeves and a slit play off each other.

To buy: $315; tedbaker.com.