Sponsored Content: Fall British Essentials
The Little Grey Dress
Move over black! Grey is back and the LBD has some serious competition. For a fresh take on a classic silhouette, go for cool grey tones.
To buy: Zoe Dress, BodenUSA.com.
The Boyfriend Jeans
It's the key staple for Fall, pair it with a leather jacket and booties. These jeans are loose fitting so keep everything else fitted.
To buy: Boyfriend Jeans, BodenUSA.com.
Patterned Button-Up
Use a patterned button-up as a starting off point when layering. Perfect under a cardi, a pop-over sweater or a bomber jacket.
To buy: The Shirt, BodenUSA.com.
Wellies
Wellies for fall are always a good idea! Wear the iconic boots with an oversized sweater and skinnies. They're comfortable, cute and classic!
To buy: Biker Wellie, BodenUSA.com.
Classic Cashmere Cardi
Take notes from Jackie O this season and go for a cardi. Look for solid jewel tone colors and pair it with playful patterns.
To buy: Cropped Cashmere Cardigan, BodenUSA.com.
Jackie Heels
Looking for the 'wear with anything' pump? The nude pointy toe is the winner! Wear them from the office to dinner with girlfriends and everything in between (and look amazing while doing it).
To buy: Jackie Heels, BodenUSA.com.
Leopard Bag
I've always considered leopard a neutral. It adds a little flare to any look and is a must-have this fall!
To buy: Zip Top Clutch, BodenUSA.com.
Belt
Add a belt with denim, skirts and dresses this fall to create an extra layer to your look. Perfect for defining your waist and flattering your figure.
To buy: Wardour Waist Belt, BodenUSA.com.