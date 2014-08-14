Sponsored Content: Fall British Essentials

By Rachel Parcell of Pink Peonies
Updated March 03, 2015
bodenusa.com
Freshen up your wardrobe for fall with eight key pieces that will keep you effortlessly chic all season long! (Think: boyfriend jeans, wellies and a little grey dress). For an instant style boost, add any (or all) of these pieces to your looks this fall.
Start Slideshow

1 of 8

The Little Grey Dress

bodenusa.com

Move over black! Grey is back and the LBD has some serious competition. For a fresh take on a classic silhouette, go for cool grey tones.

To buy: Zoe Dress, BodenUSA.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 8

The Boyfriend Jeans

bodenusa.com

It's the key staple for Fall, pair it with a leather jacket and booties. These jeans are loose fitting so keep everything else fitted.

To buy: Boyfriend Jeans, BodenUSA.com.

3 of 8

Patterned Button-Up

bodenusa.com

Use a patterned button-up as a starting off point when layering. Perfect under a cardi, a pop-over sweater or a bomber jacket.

To buy: The Shirt, BodenUSA.com.

Advertisement

4 of 8

Wellies

bodenusa.com

Wellies for fall are always a good idea! Wear the iconic boots with an oversized sweater and skinnies. They're comfortable, cute and classic!

To buy: Biker Wellie, BodenUSA.com.

5 of 8

Classic Cashmere Cardi

bodenusa.com

Take notes from Jackie O this season and go for a cardi. Look for solid jewel tone colors and pair it with playful patterns.

To buy: Cropped Cashmere Cardigan, BodenUSA.com.

6 of 8

Jackie Heels

Looking for the 'wear with anything' pump? The nude pointy toe is the winner! Wear them from the office to dinner with girlfriends and everything in between (and look amazing while doing it).

To buy: Jackie Heels, BodenUSA.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 8

Leopard Bag

bodenusa.com

I've always considered leopard a neutral. It adds a little flare to any look and is a must-have this fall!

To buy: Zip Top Clutch, BodenUSA.com.

8 of 8

Belt

bodenusa.com

Add a belt with denim, skirts and dresses this fall to create an extra layer to your look. Perfect for defining your waist and flattering your figure.

To buy: Wardour Waist Belt, BodenUSA.com.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Rachel Parcell of Pink Peonies