Affordable Exercise Clothes and Gear for Women
Craghoppers Ishi Winter Hybrid Jacket
Want the toasty warmth of a parka without the bulk of the Michelin Man? Look no further: The body of this slim jacket is filled with a synthetic insulation that’s as cozy as down, minus the puffiness.
Original price: $100.
RS reader price: $80, us.craghoppers.com. Enter the code SREAL01 at checkout.
Featured January 2013
*These discounts will be available from January 1, 2013, to February 28, 2013, or while supplies last.
Adidas Outdoor Sneakers
Trailblazers, take note: This line of Adidas outdoor sneakers—with extra-deep treads and high-traction rubber soles—will get you off the beaten path. For hiking, running, or just walking.
Original Price: $135 (for AX1GTX style shown).
RS reader price: $108, prosales.agron.com to create an account. Enter the code REALSIMPLE at checkout.
Neoprene Single Pouch
The fanny pack, stripped of the dorkiness. This handy case strikes a sleek and subtle silhouette and makes carrying a few essentials (credit card, keys, a phone) a cinch. Available in 14 colors.
Original price: $24.
RS reader price: $19, ifitnessinc.com. Enter the code REALSIMPLE at checkout.
Toezies
Get a firm grip on your downward dog with these nonskid, toeless socks. They were designed by a Pilates instructor to keep your mind, body, and, above all, feet grounded. In fun patterns or basic black.
Original price: $14.
RS reader price: $11.20, mytoezies.com. Enter the code REALSIMPLE at checkout.
Three Quilted Gym Bag
Hate lugging around your purse and a gym bag? This lightweight, feminine tote does double duty: A 19-by-13-inch roomy interior means there’s space for both your sneakers and your heels.
Original price: $185.
RS reader price: $148, clava.com. Enter the code REAL20 at checkout.
Quantum Raglan Sleeve Jacket
Slip on this fitted long sleeve zip-up before your morning run. The extra layer will help warm your body while offering easy breathability and moderate compression. Available in six colors.
Original price: $69.
RS reader price: $55.20, nuxusa.com.com. Enter the code REALSIMPLE at checkout.
Guideline Swell Sunglasses
There’s more to these cool shades than meets the eye: A no-slip brow ensures they’ll stay put even when you’re on a run. With 100 percent UVA and UVB ray protection.
Original price: $60.
RS reader price: $48, glpolarized.com. Enter the code REALSIMPLE at checkout.
Winona Tanks
Finally, a fitted top that’s also forgiving. Instead of squeezing your sides, these polyester-spandex tanks drape nicely. Plus, they’re so luxuriously soft, you’ll want to wear them even when you’re just tooling around town. Also available in blue.
Original price: $48 each.
RS reader price: $38.40, oiselle.com. Enter the code RS20 at checkout.
Zobha Braided Bandeau
The sports bra gets a stylish update in this supplex-and-lycra bandeau with adjustable straps and internal seaming, meant to give you that extra bit of support during intense workouts. Available in eleven colors.
Original price: $58.
RS reader price: $46.40, zobha.com. Enter the code ZBSIMPLE at checkout.
Get Daily Finds via e-mail