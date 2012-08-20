8 Timeless Equestrian Clothing Finds
Lauren by Ralph Lauren Cotton Shirt
Tuck a horse-bit–print shirt into a camel skirt or blue jeans and you’re off!
To buy: $89.50, macys.com.
Featured September 2012
C. Wonder Horse Bit Chain Belt
Trot out this refined 18-karat-gold-plated style to class up your jeans or double-loop it to wear as a necklace.
To buy: $68, cwonder.com for stores.
Seychelles Leather Boots
Comfortable lace-ups that offer the perfect blend of town and country.
To buy: Seychelles leather boots, $220, Dalaga NYC, 646-449-8716.
Fossil Austin Small Flap
Here’s a chic yet sporty saddle bag that will literally go with everything you own. Also in black and espresso.
To buy: $128, fossil.com.
Boden Wool Blazer
Pair this windowpane blazer with slim, colorful corduroys.
To buy: $224, bodenusa.com.
Ted Baker Leather Gloves
Grab this style by the reins (wearing whipstitched gloves, of course).
To buy: $125, tedbaker.com.
Shop Suey Boutique and Lauren G. Adams Bangles
Whether you want to splurge or save, these bracelets ooze highbrow sophistication.
To buy (from top): Metal bangle, $38, shopsueyboutique.com. Enameled bangle, $230, 888-629-2456.
Gap Horse Print Scarf
This viscose-and-rayon wrap brings some serious horsepower to a neutral outfit. Also in red.
To buy: $30, gap.com.
