8 Timeless Equestrian Clothing Finds

By Ingela Ratledge
Updated September 20, 2012
Jens Mortensen
Some good old-fashioned horse sense: Equestrian pieces are worth an investment because they never go out of style.
Lauren by Ralph Lauren Cotton Shirt

Jens Mortensen

Tuck a horse-bit–print shirt into a camel skirt or blue jeans and you’re off!

To buy: $89.50, macys.com.

Featured September 2012

C. Wonder Horse Bit Chain Belt

cwonder.com

Trot out this refined 18-karat-gold-plated style to class up your jeans or double-loop it to wear as a necklace.

To buy: $68, cwonder.com for stores.

Seychelles Leather Boots

Jens Mortensen

Comfortable lace-ups that offer the perfect blend of town and country.

To buy: Seychelles leather boots, $220, Dalaga NYC, 646-449-8716.

Fossil Austin Small Flap

fossil.com

Here’s a chic yet sporty saddle bag that will literally go with everything you own. Also in black and espresso.

To buy: $128, fossil.com.

Boden Wool Blazer

Jens Mortensen

Pair this windowpane blazer with slim, colorful corduroys.

To buy: $224, bodenusa.com.

Ted Baker Leather Gloves

Jens Mortensen

Grab this style by the reins (wearing whipstitched gloves, of course).

To buy: $125, tedbaker.com.

Shop Suey Boutique and Lauren G. Adams Bangles

Jens Mortensen

Whether you want to splurge or save, these bracelets ooze highbrow sophistication.

To buy (from top): Metal bangle, $38, shopsueyboutique.com. Enameled bangle, $230, 888-629-2456.

Gap Horse Print Scarf

gap.com

This viscose-and-rayon wrap brings some serious horsepower to a neutral outfit. Also in red.

To buy: $30, gap.com.

