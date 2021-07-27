Amazon Shoppers Say This Breathable Nightgown Keeps Them Cool on Sticky Summer Nights
There's something about a matching pajama set that makes you feel particularly pulled together, even if all you're doing is hitting the sheets. But when summer rolls around, it's hard to put on anything at all—which is why having a cool, breezy nightgown comes in handy. The combination of a short hemline and breathable fabric in a designated sleep style means you don't have to resort to a ratty old T-shirt, and according to Amazon shoppers, this cute pick keeps them from "feeling sticky in the summer."
With more than 7,000 perfect ratings, the Ekouaer Lace Trim Nightgown is a standout among Amazon's numerous sleepwear options. Since it's coupled with a $25 price and a variety of 33 patterns and prints, shoppers are adding multiples to their own sleep wardrobes.
Ekouaer Lace Trim Nightgown in Gray
To buy: $25; amazon.com.
"Very soft and comfortable and it's not hot," one shopper said. "I wanted something cool for summer. Am not a summer person, so I wanted something I can wear at night and not worry about being too hot and sweaty at night."
Its design features include side slits, a V-neck, lace trim, and pocket detailing on the chest—but it's the comfortable and lightweight knit fabric that makes the tee-style nightgown a favorite.
"I have some health and chronic pain issues that make my skin really sensitive to textures," another reviewer said. "This sleep dress is made out of the softest material, and I was so pleased to find that even the lace is incredibly soft and comfortable. Mine was in great shape when it arrived, no wonky hems or stray threads that I could see. It's quite flattering. I like that the material is light enough for the summer but is thick enough that you can't see through it."
Until it's time to go back to the matching flannel set in the back of your drawer, set yourself up for a cool summer night's sleep by adding this Amazon shopper-approved nightgown to your cart.