SPONSORED CONTENT: Eileen Fisher Fall 2014

By Real Simple
Updated September 29, 2014

1 of 8

Racerback Stretch Jersey Midi Dress

nordstrom.com

A curve-hugging column of soft, stretchy jersey shapes a tank dress in an elegant midi length. Racerback styling adds sporty appeal.

To buy: $198, nordstrom.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 8

Tarnished' Ballet Neck Layering Sweater

nordstrom.com

A shimmering finish and open weave create glamorous allure for a supersoft sweater crafted from a cashmere-caressed blend. A ballet neckline and angled paneling define the flattering design.

To buy: $298, nordstrom.com.

3 of 8

Leather Trimmed Leggings

nordstrom.com

Supple leather in front brings of-the-moment edge to sleek leggings while a stretch knit in back assures flexible comfort.

To buy: $378, nordstrom.com.

Advertisement

4 of 8

Lightweight Merino Turtleneck Tunic

nordstrom.com

Make an effortless transition into cooler days with a relaxed turtleneck tunic in a fine merino-wool knit with drop-shoulder styling.

To buy: $248, nordstrom.com.

5 of 8

Notch Collar Alpaca Tweed Jacket

nordstrom.com

A lean and clean cut modernizes a one-button topper with the luxe coziness of baby alpaca wool from Peru.

To buy: $578, nordstrom.com.

6 of 8

Long Wool Jersey Cardigan (Regular & Petite)

nordstrom.com

A fine-gauge knit spun from soft wool yarn shapes an open-front cardigan to layer over nearly anything. The dramatic length offers shoulder-to-shin warmth.

To buy: $278, nordstrom.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 8

Ballet Neck Cap Sleeve Top (Regular & Petite)

nordstrom.com

Pleating atop one shoulder releases graceful dimension into a fluid knit top styled with a pretty ballet neckline and sweet cap sleeves.

To buy: $98, nordstrom.com.

8 of 8

Stitch Detail Leggings

nordstrom.com

A lean and leggy look with exceptional comfort, super-stretchy leggings in a soft organic-cotton blend have a faux fly and faux front pockets for the look of your favorite skinnies.

To buy: $178, nordstrom.com.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple