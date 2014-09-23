SPONSORED CONTENT: Eileen Fisher Fall 2014
Racerback Stretch Jersey Midi Dress
A curve-hugging column of soft, stretchy jersey shapes a tank dress in an elegant midi length. Racerback styling adds sporty appeal.
To buy: $198, nordstrom.com.
Tarnished' Ballet Neck Layering Sweater
A shimmering finish and open weave create glamorous allure for a supersoft sweater crafted from a cashmere-caressed blend. A ballet neckline and angled paneling define the flattering design.
To buy: $298, nordstrom.com.
Leather Trimmed Leggings
Supple leather in front brings of-the-moment edge to sleek leggings while a stretch knit in back assures flexible comfort.
To buy: $378, nordstrom.com.
Lightweight Merino Turtleneck Tunic
Make an effortless transition into cooler days with a relaxed turtleneck tunic in a fine merino-wool knit with drop-shoulder styling.
To buy: $248, nordstrom.com.
Notch Collar Alpaca Tweed Jacket
A lean and clean cut modernizes a one-button topper with the luxe coziness of baby alpaca wool from Peru.
To buy: $578, nordstrom.com.
Long Wool Jersey Cardigan (Regular & Petite)
A fine-gauge knit spun from soft wool yarn shapes an open-front cardigan to layer over nearly anything. The dramatic length offers shoulder-to-shin warmth.
To buy: $278, nordstrom.com.
Ballet Neck Cap Sleeve Top (Regular & Petite)
Pleating atop one shoulder releases graceful dimension into a fluid knit top styled with a pretty ballet neckline and sweet cap sleeves.
To buy: $98, nordstrom.com.
Stitch Detail Leggings
A lean and leggy look with exceptional comfort, super-stretchy leggings in a soft organic-cotton blend have a faux fly and faux front pockets for the look of your favorite skinnies.
To buy: $178, nordstrom.com.