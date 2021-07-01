Thanks to These Pajamas, I Spend Every Night Sleeping on a Cloud
Before my great pajama discovery of 2021, I was a firm believer in sleeping in oversized shirts, old sweats, and whatever was comfiest. As a light sleeper who gets incredibly hot during the night—no matter how high the air conditioner is, I had never really put much consideration into my sleeping attire. It was only during a chance scroll through the Internet that I happened upon Eberjey, and after reading a few reviews, I was absolutely convinced that I had to have these pajamas.
Routinely overspending on online purchases is something I do, and while I have regretted only a few purchases, I can say with complete certainty that the $91 I spent on the Eberjey Gisele Printed Shortie Short PJ set was one of my best decisions. The first time I put the set on, I realized what my life had been missing—an incredibly soft set of sleepwear.
To buy: $91 (was $120); eberjey.com.
The magic of Eberjey's Gisele set is in all the fabric. Created with Tencel Modal, an incredibly soft, sustainable fiber, the pajamas felt weightless when wearing. The fiber also feels cool on the body, which makes for a far better sleeping experience than heavy, scratchy pajamas that can result in sweating or discomfort.
I'm not the only one to fall in love with these pajamas. Oprah named Eberjey's long pj set to her Favorite Things list in 2018, calling the style "soft, flattering, and timeless." As for ordinary shoppers, one also happened upon the set online, writing, "I honestly saw the price and wasn't sure they would be worth it, but I decided that I would go for it and if they were terrible, I'd send them back. Reader, I did NOT send them back. I love them." Another customer encouraged everyone to get a pair, sharing, "They are so soft and keep me cool all night while I sleep."
Even in the midst of some seriously hot summer nights, I haven't found myself sleeping hot or waking up feeling uncomfortable. Tucked beneath my covers, I dream away the night, enjoying every second I get to spend in the wondrous jammies.
A set of fancy pajamas can't solve all of my problems, but it can make for a truly heavenly sleeping experience. Check out the magic for yourself and pick up a pair via Eberjey.