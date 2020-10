If you dread getting dressed for work, you're not alone in your outfit-selection anxiety. Choosing the perfect, office-appropriate look doesn't come easy, especially when you're short on time and have yet to consume your requisite morning cup of coffee. Opting for a pair of trousers or slacks paired with a blouse is always a safe, office-ready outfit option, but there's something so simple about throwing on a work dress that takes all of the guesswork out of getting dressed every day.For those hectic mornings when you simply don't know what to wear to the office, try one of these no-fail work dresses for women. Each effortless look is affordable and under $150, so you can dress to impress, no matter your budget.