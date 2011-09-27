6 Work Dresses So Comfortable, You'll Want to Wear Them on Weekends

By Rachel Sylvester
Updated July 30, 2019
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
nordstrom.com
If you dread getting dressed for work, you're not alone in your outfit-selection anxiety. Choosing the perfect, office-appropriate look doesn't come easy, especially when you're short on time and have yet to consume your requisite morning cup of coffee. Opting for a pair of trousers or slacks paired with a blouse is always a safe, office-ready outfit option, but there's something so simple about throwing on a work dress that takes all of the guesswork out of getting dressed every day.

For those hectic mornings when you simply don't know what to wear to the office, try one of these no-fail work dresses for women. Each effortless look is affordable and under $150, so you can dress to impress, no matter your budget.

RELATED:14 Stylish Sites to Shop for Affordable Women's Work Clothes
Start Slideshow

1 of 6

Everlane GoWeave Short-Sleeve Wrap Dress

everlane.com

End your search for the perfect throw-it-on-and-go outfit with a sleek wrap dress that adjusts to the proportions of every body.

To buy: $100; everlane.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 6

& Other Storie Polka Dot Midi Wrap Dress

stories.com

This patterned wrap dress looks great in any season. Pair it with sandals in the summer or ankle booties come winter, and you can't go wrong.

To buy: $99; stories.com.

3 of 6

Vince Camuto Scuba Crepe Sheath Dress

nordstrom.com

Like magic, this dress creates a longer and leaner silhouette, thanks to its flattering seams and front tie.

To buy: $99; nordstrom.com.

Advertisement

4 of 6

Leith Flutter Sleeve Wrap Dress

nordstrom.com

A sweet floral print and flutter sleeves make this outfit instantly office-appropriate. Rock it with opaque tights in the winter, and you can wear it year-round.

To buy: $59; nordstrom.com.

5 of 6

Saks Fifth Avenue Ruffled Flutter-Sleeve Midi Dress

saksoff5th.com

Talk about versatility. This figure-flattering style translates seamlessly from the first day of fall to the dead of winter. Just add a blazer and tights as the temperature drops.

To buy: $70; saksoff5th.com.

6 of 6

Vince Camuto Striped V-Neck Sleeveless Dress

macys.com

A simple and classic sleeveless shift dress loosely skims the body in a curve-flattering way, plus it looks professional with booties, heels, or flats.

To buy: $149; macys.com.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Rachel Sylvester