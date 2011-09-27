6 Work Dresses So Comfortable, You'll Want to Wear Them on Weekends
For those hectic mornings when you simply don't know what to wear to the office, try one of these no-fail work dresses for women. Each effortless look is affordable and under $150, so you can dress to impress, no matter your budget.
RELATED:14 Stylish Sites to Shop for Affordable Women's Work Clothes
Everlane GoWeave Short-Sleeve Wrap Dress
End your search for the perfect throw-it-on-and-go outfit with a sleek wrap dress that adjusts to the proportions of every body.
To buy: $100; everlane.com.
& Other Storie Polka Dot Midi Wrap Dress
This patterned wrap dress looks great in any season. Pair it with sandals in the summer or ankle booties come winter, and you can't go wrong.
To buy: $99; stories.com.
Vince Camuto Scuba Crepe Sheath Dress
Like magic, this dress creates a longer and leaner silhouette, thanks to its flattering seams and front tie.
To buy: $99; nordstrom.com.
Leith Flutter Sleeve Wrap Dress
A sweet floral print and flutter sleeves make this outfit instantly office-appropriate. Rock it with opaque tights in the winter, and you can wear it year-round.
To buy: $59; nordstrom.com.
Saks Fifth Avenue Ruffled Flutter-Sleeve Midi Dress
Talk about versatility. This figure-flattering style translates seamlessly from the first day of fall to the dead of winter. Just add a blazer and tights as the temperature drops.
To buy: $70; saksoff5th.com.
Vince Camuto Striped V-Neck Sleeveless Dress
A simple and classic sleeveless shift dress loosely skims the body in a curve-flattering way, plus it looks professional with booties, heels, or flats.
To buy: $149; macys.com.