10 Breezy White Dresses to Wear All Summer Long
During the hottest days of summer, it feels borderline impossible to look presentable while trying not to melt. When the temperature is at its toastiest (and humidity is at its highest), you need a lightweight, low-effort outfit to get the job done. Enter: the clean, breezy, white summer dress—preferably in a light fabric like cotton or linen. It's the mid-summer wardrobe staple every woman needs in her closet. Light-colored, natural fabric tends to help reflect heat, and a flowy white number can help hide sweat marks and keep you cool on the go. Whether you're heading to the office or brunch, here are some of our favorite white summer dresses for both work and play.
Nolita Embroidered Neckline Minidress
Roomy short sleeves, a bloused waistline, and gauzy rayon make this softly pleated A-line dress perfect for braving summer days. Pair it with strappy gladiator sandals during the day and chunky nude heels at night.
Zara Openwork Embroidered Dress
This Zara number is as breezy as white summer dresses get. Starring a ruffled hem and a baby doll silhouette, this eyelet trapeze dress will make sure you don't even think about the heat while wearing it.
Gap V-Neck Midi Dress in Linen
Not to brag or anything, but we called it: the linen trend isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Linen clothing—including chic jackets, relaxed blouses, and, yep, stylish and easy linen dresses—are summer's must-have items. This fabric isn't just nice on the eyes, it's also lightweight and breathable—in other words, a no-brainer for your warm weather wardrobe.
Georgina Tiered Shirtdress
Looking for the ultimate non-waisted tiered dress for carefree summer strolling? Madewell's cotton version is machine washable and features pintucked and lace detailing for a feminine flair.
Everlane The Cotton Shirtdress
Meet the white shirt dress (cousin to the classic white shirt). Everlane's has a straight, shift silhouette that's modern and boxy to keep you cool at all times (both literally and aesthetically). It goes with everything and can easily transition from weekday to weekend.
Chi Chi London Bardot Lace Midi Dress with Flippy Hem
Boho-chic meets modern romantic in this flirty off-the-shoulder midi dress. It's perfect for summer parties, but its delicate lace hem and bardot style make it especially ideal for brides in need of a white bridal shower or rehearsal dinner dress.
C/MEO Collective Over Again Balloon-Sleeve Dress
This adorable square-neck frock takes the perfect day dress to another level with its long balloon sleeves, puff shoulders, and roomy pockets.
Rochelle Eyelet Maxi Dress
It can be a challenge to find a solid maxi dress, but this Anthropologie pick does it all. Free-spirited, prairie-chic, sleeveless, and machine washable. You'll be trying to wear this white summer dress until Halloween.
Saylor Batsheva Dress
This is the white summer dress to wear when it's boiling hot outside. It's amazing what an embroidered cotton dress and simple lace inset can do.
Ruffle-Front Maxi Dress with Braided Belt
Beat the heat and turn heads at your next summer evening event in this tiered, sleeveless dress (with a braided belt to boot). No need to worry about sweat stains when you're working with this seersucker fabric and neckline. And with the temperature off your mind, you get to focus on what's important: sunset cocktails.
