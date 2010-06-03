10 Breezy White Dresses to Wear All Summer Long

During the hottest days of summer, it feels borderline impossible to look presentable while trying not to melt. When the temperature is at its toastiest (and humidity is at its highest), you need a lightweight, low-effort outfit to get the job done. Enter: the clean, breezy, white summer dress—preferably in a light fabric like cotton or linen. It's the mid-summer wardrobe staple every woman needs in her closet. Light-colored, natural fabric tends to help reflect heat, and a flowy white number can help hide sweat marks and keep you cool on the go. Whether you're heading to the office or brunch, here are some of our favorite white summer dresses for both work and play.