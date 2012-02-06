Wedding Dress Options for a Variety of Budgets

By Yolanda Wikiel
Updated August 29, 2014
Be a true vision in white, thanks to beautiful gowns starting at under $300.
BCBGMaxAzria Barbara Gown

Modern and dramatic, this asymmetrical goddess design cascades strikingly from the waist.

To buy: $288, dillards.com.

Featured February 2012

J.Crew Sararose Gown

A curve-hugging bias cut and crisscross neckline give a simple silhouette old-Hollywood flair.

To buy: $450, jcrew.com.

ABS by Allen Schwartz Gown – Jeweled Sash

Planning an outdoor wedding? This easy-to-wear and flattering dress is made of lightweight pleated silk that would float beautifully in the breeze.

To buy: $511, bloomingdales.com.

Ann Taylor Jasmine Lace Gown

Not too sexy, not too prissy (and, thankfully, not too pricey), this strapless mermaid style finds that sweet spot in between. Also in petite sizes.

To buy: $895, anntaylor.com.

White by Vera Wang Satin Faced Organza Gown With Illusion Piece

It’s finally possible to walk down the aisle in Vera Wang without blowing your entire budget. Better yet, this Grace Kelly–like beauty gives you two looks in one: Remove the elbow-length lace overlay and it transforms into a strapless dress. Sash sold separately.

To buy: $1,348, davidsbridal.com for stores.

Henry Roth Kara Gown

With a lacey bateau neckline and an Empire waist, this captivating—yet entirely forgiving—gown oozes retro glamour. In sizes up to 30.

To buy: from $1,600, henryroth.com for stores.

BHLDN Cascading Goddess Gown

Hopeless romantic? Layers of gossamer chiffon give this dress a bohemian spirit that seems to belong to another era. Sash sold separately.

To buy: $1,600, bhldn.com.

Thread Clara Dress With Removable Skirt

For the bride who’s sweet one minute and sassy the next: Whip off the ruffled floor-grazing skirt after the ceremony to reveal a chic above-the-knee dance-the-night-away stunner.

To buy: $1,750, shopbop.com.

Reem Acra Lovely Lady Gown

Simple and daring all at once, this sleek crepe gown is adorned with brilliant Art Deco–style jewels at the waist—which means you can keep the rest of your accessories to a minimum.

To buy: $2,880, 212-308-8760.

