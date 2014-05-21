7 Summer Work Dresses Worth an Investment

By Allison Chesky
Updated August 29, 2014
aritzia.com
Keep your cool at work this summer: Slip into a lightweight, office-appropriate dress you’ll wear year after year.
Wilfred Sonnet Dress

Give your structured blazers a dose of femininity with layers of wispy raspberry silk. While the knee-length hem and modest neckline work for the office, its swishy silhouette can also mix it up at a summer soiree. Also available in black.

To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available, but please see aritzia.com for similar dresses.

Featured May 2014

Loft Embroidered Linen Cotton Dress

This ivory linen-and-cotton sheath is cool and breathable yet maintains elegance, thanks to its crisp tailoring and intricate embroidery. Also available in tall and petite sizes.

To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available, but please see loft.com for similar dresses.

Cuyana for Real Simple Silk Shift Dress

Here’s a design that’s, well, real simple. Gently gliding over curves, the classic shift made of rich cobalt silk, from the just-launched Cuyana/Real Simple Collection, has a high-low hem that offers an added level of sophistication. It transcends occasions too: Wear it with a statement necklace and strappy heels for evenings out or with a blazer and pumps at the office. Also available in sand and black.

To buy: $250, cuyana.com.

424 Fifth Striped Fit and Flare Dress

Nautical stripes impart seaside charm to a pleated cotton-blend dress. And no need to be wary of those horizontal stripes, since the strategic princess seaming and full skirt flatter the shape.

To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available, but please see lordandtaylor.com for similar dresses.

Ann Taylor Striped Gingham Cross Front Dress

This adorable cotton dress features crossover panels to whittle the waist, while the delicate blue-and-white pinstripes are beautifully suited for sunny summer days. Also available in tall and petite sizes.

To buy: $139, anntaylor.com.

Eliza J Belted A-Line Dress

Thanks to a prim shape, you can get away with a bright all-over print for the office. If you need to be more covered up, layer this spotted stretch-cotton number with a belted cardigan and add kitten heels.

To buy: This item is currently sold out. A similar product can be found here.

Amy Matto Cipriani Dress

Searching for a dress that has sleeves but won’t be sweltering in humid weather? This cap-sleeved cotton-blend sheath has a professional cut, and tiny polka dots for a lighthearted look.

To buy: Unfortunately, this item is no longer available, but please see amazon.com for similar dresses.

By Allison Chesky