Summer Dresses for Every Budget and Body

By Julee A. Wilson
Updated August 29, 2014
Keith King
This season, dresses come in every imaginable length and style under the sun.
Start Slideshow

1 of 9

Yarnie by Shin Choi, $187

Keith King

Short and simple cuts, like this ethereal silk-and-cotton dress, are especially flattering on petites. A clever drawstring at the hem allows you to adjust the length and fullness.

To buy: 212-625-9202. Frye boots. Lizzie Fortunato Jewels necklace.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 9

Uniqlo, $59.50

Keith King

An above-the-knee hemline and a basic shape make this linen-and-cotton shift a boon for short and straight-up-and-down types alike. Play up the waist by cinching the dress with the accompanying sash (not shown).

To buy: 877-486-4756. Loeffler Randall sandals. Vera Wang sunglasses. Zoë Chicco necklace.

3 of 9

DKNY, $425

Keith King

Show off toned arms while camouflaging the lower body in this grass-grazing silk-and-cotton style.

To buy: bloomingdales.com.

Advertisement

4 of 9

Ann Taylor, $169

Keith King

A free-flowing silk shift in a painterly floral masks a less-than-taut tummy.

To buy: anntaylor.com for stores.

5 of 9

Rebecca Taylor, $320

Keith King

This forgiving silk dress floats gracefully over the midsection. Billowy sleeves hide arms that haven’t seen a dumbbell in months (or, you know, ever).

To buy: Ashby’s, 417-887-1127.

6 of 9

Jill Stuart, $388

Keith King

The bias cut of this crepe de chine dress lends curves to straight figures.

To buy: 212-343-2300.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 9

Liz Claiborne, $199

Keith King

The voluminous skirt of this silk number disguises full hips.

To buy: 800-555-9838 for stores.

8 of 9

AK Anne Klein, $139

Keith King

Stand out in this striking marigold yellow silk slip dress. The midcalf length is perfect for those looking to cover up full thighs.

To buy: macys.com for stores. Dolce Vita sandals. San Diego Hat Co. hat. Dinosaur Designs necklace.

9 of 9

Tory Burch, $475

Keith King

The soft silk twill of this shirtdress skims over the contours of the body, while the V-neck downplays a large chest.

To buy: toryburch.com. Theory heels. Pono by Joan Goodman necklace. Dinosaur Designs resin bracelet. Made bronze-and-horn bracelet.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Julee A. Wilson