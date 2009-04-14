Summer Dresses for Every Budget and Body
Yarnie by Shin Choi, $187
Short and simple cuts, like this ethereal silk-and-cotton dress, are especially flattering on petites. A clever drawstring at the hem allows you to adjust the length and fullness.
To buy: 212-625-9202. Frye boots. Lizzie Fortunato Jewels necklace.
Uniqlo, $59.50
An above-the-knee hemline and a basic shape make this linen-and-cotton shift a boon for short and straight-up-and-down types alike. Play up the waist by cinching the dress with the accompanying sash (not shown).
To buy: 877-486-4756. Loeffler Randall sandals. Vera Wang sunglasses. Zoë Chicco necklace.
DKNY, $425
Show off toned arms while camouflaging the lower body in this grass-grazing silk-and-cotton style.
To buy: bloomingdales.com.
Ann Taylor, $169
A free-flowing silk shift in a painterly floral masks a less-than-taut tummy.
To buy: anntaylor.com for stores.
Rebecca Taylor, $320
This forgiving silk dress floats gracefully over the midsection. Billowy sleeves hide arms that haven’t seen a dumbbell in months (or, you know, ever).
To buy: Ashby’s, 417-887-1127.
Jill Stuart, $388
The bias cut of this crepe de chine dress lends curves to straight figures.
To buy: 212-343-2300.
Liz Claiborne, $199
The voluminous skirt of this silk number disguises full hips.
To buy: 800-555-9838 for stores.
AK Anne Klein, $139
Stand out in this striking marigold yellow silk slip dress. The midcalf length is perfect for those looking to cover up full thighs.
To buy: macys.com for stores. Dolce Vita sandals. San Diego Hat Co. hat. Dinosaur Designs necklace.
Tory Burch, $475
The soft silk twill of this shirtdress skims over the contours of the body, while the V-neck downplays a large chest.
To buy: toryburch.com. Theory heels. Pono by Joan Goodman necklace. Dinosaur Designs resin bracelet. Made bronze-and-horn bracelet.