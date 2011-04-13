Find the Right Shirtdress for Your Figure

“I Don’t Know How to Iron a Cotton Shirtdress”

Rowenta style expert Jorge Ramon is here to help. (For an extra-crisp look, spray on starch before ironing.)



Step 1: The collar

Set the iron to high with the steam turned on. Start with the underside of the collar. Press from the center outward to avoid creating creases. Flip and repeat on the exterior.

Step 2: The shoulders

Hook one shoulder over the round tip of the ironing board. Begin where the collar meets the arm and move toward the center of the back. Repeat on the other shoulder.

Step 3: Cuffs and sleeves

Lay one sleeve flat with the buttons facing up (elbow-side down). Start at the cuff and work your way up. Flip it and do the reverse side. Repeat on the other sleeve.

Step 4: The body

Unbutton the dress. Press the entire front panels first and then the back. Carefully iron between the buttons—don’t bulldoze over them, which can cause breakage. Give the collar a final once- over if needed.

Step 5: Give it a rest

To avoid creating a new batch of creases, let the dress set on a hanger for a few minutes before putting it on.





“I Can’t Find Any Plus-Size Shirtdresses”

Hallelujah! Your search ends here.





Eliza Parker: Sizes 10 to 28, elizaparker.com.

Lands’ End: Sizes 16W to 26W, landsend.com.

Lane Bryant: Sizes 14 to 28, lanebryant.com.

Trentacosta: Sizes 10W to 24W, trentacosta.com.





