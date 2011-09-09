“I Want to Look Sleek in My Shift”

That’s easy—just slip on a body shaper. Even though a shift dress does not hug the body, it does have a fairly straight cut, and that can exaggerate your curves, says fashion expert Joe Katz. Wearing shapewear underneath creates a smoother, slimmer profile, with the benefit of no-jiggle support. Depending on what your problem areas are, you’ll be well covered with one of these styles.

To streamline all over: Maidenform Fat Free Dressing slip dress, $43, maidenform.com.

Maidenform Fat Free Dressing slip dress, $43, maidenform.com. To hold in the hips and thighs: Wacoal iPant leg shaper, $60, wacoal-america.com.

"I Can’t Find a Shift in My Size”

Petite? Or above a size 12? Hit up these brands.