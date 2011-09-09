Find the Right Shift Dress for Your Figure

By Yolanda Wikiel
Updated September 16, 2011
John Huba
They have a columnar cut and no defined waist, so finding a shift dress to suit the ins and outs of your shape can be tricky. Here's help.
If You Have a Tummy

Look for: A silhouette that is neither boxy nor tight. A dress is most flattering when it skims the outline of the body. Dark colors hide the midsection, while a bold neckline or hem—like the color-block one here—directs focus away from the stomach, says Joe Katz, a Los Angeles–based fashion expert.

Avoid: Flimsy jersey, cotton, or silk, which will highlight every bump, says Adam Yankauskas, the design director for Maggy London.

To buy: Max Mara dress, $650, 212-879-6100. Simply Vera Wang hematite necklace, $69, kohls.com. DKNY tights, $15, bloomingdales.com for stores.

For a Tummy

To buy: Maggy London rayon-polyester dress with tummy-hiding pleats, $138, nordstrom.com for stores.

For a Tummy

To buy: Magaschoni stretch-wool dress, $438, magaschoni.com (available end of September).

For a Tummy

To buy: Chico’s polyester-blend dress, $139, chicos.com.

If You Have a Large Bust

Look for: Vertical or diagonal darts (horizontal seams rarely line up at the center of each breast) to provide shaping. “Slightly A-line cuts help balance proportions,” says Yankauskas.

Avoid: Chest pockets or ruffles that make you look more top-heavy, says Jennifer Oppenheimer, a Chicago-based stylist.

To buy: Michael Michael Kors polyester-blend dress, $134, 866-709-5677 for stores.

For a Large Bust

To buy: Tibi silk dress, $363, tibi.com.

For a Large Bust

To buy: Loft polyester-blend dress with an exposed zipper in back, $79.50, loft.com.

If You Have Full Hips and Thighs

Look for: An A-line shape, so the material won’t pull across the hips. Vertical lines will elongate the body, and “a lining helps smooth out the lower half,” says Katz.

Avoid: Unflattering hemlines shorter than an inch above the knee.

To buy: Strenesse Gabriele Strehle wool dress, $740, Pamela Robbins, 914-472-4033.

For Full Hips and Thighs

To buy: DKNY lined stretch-silk dress, $275, dkny.com.

For Full Hips and Thighs

To buy: Kate Spade New York wool dress, $375, katespade.com.

If You Have a Straight Figure

Look for: A shift dress with some detailing, whether it’s pleating, darts, a pattern, or a low neckline, to add curves and definition to the figure.

Avoid: Plain styles that are too stiff or loose—or you’ll look as if you’re wearing a paper bag.

To buy: Pendleton Portland Collection wool dress with roomy side pockets, $198, pendleton-usa.com for stores.

For a Straight Figure

To buy: Diane von Furstenberg polyester-blend dress, $365, dvf.com (available in blue and red only).

2 Shift Dress Problems Solved

“I Want to Look Sleek in My Shift”

That’s easy—just slip on a body shaper. Even though a shift dress does not hug the body, it does have a fairly straight cut, and that can exaggerate your curves, says fashion expert Joe Katz. Wearing shapewear underneath creates a smoother, slimmer profile, with the benefit of no-jiggle support. Depending on what your problem areas are, you’ll be well covered with one of these styles.

  • To streamline all over: Maidenform Fat Free Dressing slip dress, $43, maidenform.com.
  • To hold in the hips and thighs: Wacoal iPant leg shaper, $60, wacoal-america.com.

"I Can’t Find a Shift in My Size”

Petite? Or above a size 12? Hit up these brands.

And One More Shift Dress Problem

“I Can’t Figure Out Which Necklace Goes With My Shift’s Neckline”

There are no hard-and-fast rules, but generally you can’t go wrong with these pairings.

  • A pendant (Kevia necklace of gold vermeil, silver, cubic zirconia, and emerald, $213, kevia.biz) fits perfectly with the angles of a V-neck. (pictured near right)
  • A bib necklace (Roberta Chiarella resin necklace, $31.50, robertachiarella.com; use promo code LD60 at checkout for final-sale price) lies nicely on top of a boatneck. (pictured in center)
  • A long strand (Julie Collection necklace of rock crystal and gold plate, $225, juliecollection.com) balances a scoopneck. (pictured at far right)
By Yolanda Wikiel