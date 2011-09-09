Find the Right Shift Dress for Your Figure
If You Have a Tummy
Look for: A silhouette that is neither boxy nor tight. A dress is most flattering when it skims the outline of the body. Dark colors hide the midsection, while a bold neckline or hem—like the color-block one here—directs focus away from the stomach, says Joe Katz, a Los Angeles–based fashion expert.
Avoid: Flimsy jersey, cotton, or silk, which will highlight every bump, says Adam Yankauskas, the design director for Maggy London.
To buy: Max Mara dress, $650, 212-879-6100. Simply Vera Wang hematite necklace, $69, kohls.com. DKNY tights, $15, bloomingdales.com for stores.
For a Tummy
To buy: Maggy London rayon-polyester dress with tummy-hiding pleats, $138, nordstrom.com for stores.
For a Tummy
To buy: Magaschoni stretch-wool dress, $438, magaschoni.com (available end of September).
For a Tummy
To buy: Chico’s polyester-blend dress, $139, chicos.com.
If You Have a Large Bust
Look for: Vertical or diagonal darts (horizontal seams rarely line up at the center of each breast) to provide shaping. “Slightly A-line cuts help balance proportions,” says Yankauskas.
Avoid: Chest pockets or ruffles that make you look more top-heavy, says Jennifer Oppenheimer, a Chicago-based stylist.
To buy: Michael Michael Kors polyester-blend dress, $134, 866-709-5677 for stores.
For a Large Bust
To buy: Tibi silk dress, $363, tibi.com.
For a Large Bust
To buy: Loft polyester-blend dress with an exposed zipper in back, $79.50, loft.com.
If You Have Full Hips and Thighs
Look for: An A-line shape, so the material won’t pull across the hips. Vertical lines will elongate the body, and “a lining helps smooth out the lower half,” says Katz.
Avoid: Unflattering hemlines shorter than an inch above the knee.
To buy: Strenesse Gabriele Strehle wool dress, $740, Pamela Robbins, 914-472-4033.
For Full Hips and Thighs
To buy: DKNY lined stretch-silk dress, $275, dkny.com.
For Full Hips and Thighs
To buy: Kate Spade New York wool dress, $375, katespade.com.
If You Have a Straight Figure
Look for: A shift dress with some detailing, whether it’s pleating, darts, a pattern, or a low neckline, to add curves and definition to the figure.
Avoid: Plain styles that are too stiff or loose—or you’ll look as if you’re wearing a paper bag.
To buy: Pendleton Portland Collection wool dress with roomy side pockets, $198, pendleton-usa.com for stores.
For a Straight Figure
To buy: Diane von Furstenberg polyester-blend dress, $365, dvf.com (available in blue and red only).
2 Shift Dress Problems Solved
“I Want to Look Sleek in My Shift”
That’s easy—just slip on a body shaper. Even though a shift dress does not hug the body, it does have a fairly straight cut, and that can exaggerate your curves, says fashion expert Joe Katz. Wearing shapewear underneath creates a smoother, slimmer profile, with the benefit of no-jiggle support. Depending on what your problem areas are, you’ll be well covered with one of these styles.
- To streamline all over: Maidenform Fat Free Dressing slip dress, $43, maidenform.com.
- To hold in the hips and thighs: Wacoal iPant leg shaper, $60, wacoal-america.com.
"I Can’t Find a Shift in My Size”
Petite? Or above a size 12? Hit up these brands.
- Calvin Klein: sizes 2P to 12P and 14W to 24W, calvinklein.com.
- Donna Ricco: sizes 2P to 12P and 14W to 22W, donnaricco.com.
- Talbots: sizes 0P to 16P and 12W to 24W, talbots.com.
And One More Shift Dress Problem
“I Can’t Figure Out Which Necklace Goes With My Shift’s Neckline”
There are no hard-and-fast rules, but generally you can’t go wrong with these pairings.
- A pendant (Kevia necklace of gold vermeil, silver, cubic zirconia, and emerald, $213, kevia.biz) fits perfectly with the angles of a V-neck. (pictured near right)
- A bib necklace (Roberta Chiarella resin necklace, $31.50, robertachiarella.com; use promo code LD60 at checkout for final-sale price) lies nicely on top of a boatneck. (pictured in center)
- A long strand (Julie Collection necklace of rock crystal and gold plate, $225, juliecollection.com) balances a scoopneck. (pictured at far right)