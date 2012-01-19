Retro Fashion for the Modern Woman

This just might be the ultimate party dress: The pleated crossover bodice creates the look of a wasp waist (no need to resist that tray of hors d’oeuvres!), while the knee-length crinoline-layered bottom half will inspire you to twist the night away.



To buy: ML Monique Lhuillier polyester-taffeta dress, $209, neimanmarcus.com. Badgley Mischka earrings. Ben-Amun necklace. Lagos bracelet.