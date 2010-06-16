7 Pretty Summer Dresses
ASOS Summer Midi Dress in Smudge Spot Print
A bit looser than polka dots, this oversize print has a cool tie-dye feel. The high-low hemline and cutout back keeps it modern.
To buy: $41, asos.com.
Old Navy Shirred Tie-Belt Dress
Simple, relaxed, and pretty, this strappy rayon style is just the kind of dress you want to slip into on a hot summer day. The ribbon belt gives you a nice hourglass shape. Also in navy.
To buy: $27.50, oldnavy.com.
Madewell Silk Elysian Dress
It’s always sunny in this bright and cheery pick made of lightweight silk. A shirttail hem gives it an unexpected edge. Also in green.
To buy: $158, madewell.com.
Tommy Hilfiger Sleeveless Printed Dress
A straightforward cut makes a cotton-blend shift work-ready, while a crisp, colorful pattern brings the summer fun.
To buy: $88, macys.com.
Tinley Road Piped Bodice Colorblock Dress
Corset-topped dresses are particularly hot this summer. Here, the flirty bodice plays off a ladylike skirt. Also in coral.
To buy: $40, piperlime.com.
Trina Turk for Banana Republic Blue Coachella Printed One-Shoulder Dress
Being one-sided never looked so fun and free-spirited as with this asymmetrical, swirly-print silk dress.
To buy: $130, bananarepublic.com.
Maison Scotch Summer Crepe & Eyelet Dress
Relaxed yet anything but frumpy, this cotton baby doll has loads of style—and even comes with a cute charm necklace.
To buy: $133, shopbop.com.
