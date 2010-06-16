7 Pretty Summer Dresses

By Yolanda Wikiel
Updated June 25, 2012
asos.com
Adorable, affordable dresses for whatever’s on your schedule this summer.
ASOS Summer Midi Dress in Smudge Spot Print

asos.com

A bit looser than polka dots, this oversize print has a cool tie-dye feel. The high-low hemline and cutout back keeps it modern.

To buy: $41, asos.com.

Featured June 2012

Old Navy Shirred Tie-Belt Dress

oldnavy.com.

Simple, relaxed, and pretty, this strappy rayon style is just the kind of dress you want to slip into on a hot summer day. The ribbon belt gives you a nice hourglass shape. Also in navy.

To buy: $27.50, oldnavy.com.

3 of 7

Madewell Silk Elysian Dress

madewell.com

It’s always sunny in this bright and cheery pick made of lightweight silk. A shirttail hem gives it an unexpected edge. Also in green.

To buy: $158, madewell.com.

Tommy Hilfiger Sleeveless Printed Dress

macys.com

A straightforward cut makes a cotton-blend shift work-ready, while a crisp, colorful pattern brings the summer fun.

To buy: $88, macys.com.

Tinley Road Piped Bodice Colorblock Dress

piperlime.com

Corset-topped dresses are particularly hot this summer. Here, the flirty bodice plays off a ladylike skirt. Also in coral.

To buy: $40, piperlime.com.

Trina Turk for Banana Republic Blue Coachella Printed One-Shoulder Dress

Banana Republic

Being one-sided never looked so fun and free-spirited as with this asymmetrical, swirly-print silk dress.

To buy: $130, bananarepublic.com.

Maison Scotch Summer Crepe & Eyelet Dress

shopbop.com

Relaxed yet anything but frumpy, this cotton baby doll has loads of style—and even comes with a cute charm necklace.

To buy: $133, shopbop.com.

