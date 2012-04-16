The Best Pleated Dress for Your Shape

By Yolanda Wikiel
Updated April 18, 2018
Jens Mortensen
When it comes to fashion, the saying “history repeats itself” tends to be true. The styles that make a resurgence do so for a reason—they’re flattering shapes that have a classic, universal appeal. Case in point: The Pleated Dress. A staple of the 50’s, with allover pleats in a floaty fabric plus a cinched waist, this pick can be forgiving on those who have full hips and curve-creating on those who don't. Read on to find your new favorite dress, with the help of these expert tips.
If You Have Full Hips and Thighs

Jens Mortensen

Look for: Fit-and-flare shapes that have inverted pleats, or that have knife or crystal pleats down the middle, like the pink dress. These choices flatter the hips without bulking them up. Folds on the bodice help even out curves below.

Avoid: Accordion, knife, and box pleats that begin at the waist. They tend to pull open, making the body look wider.

J.Crew dress.



Get the rundown on all of the various types of pleats mentioned in this story.

If You Have a Tummy

Jens Mortensen

Look for: Bias pleats across the torso, an Empire waist with crystal pleats, or an accordion A-line shift—all of which minimize midsection bumps. Also, “they help draw the eye to other assets, like strong arms or sexy legs,” says Mad Men costume designer Janie Bryant.

Avoid: Pleats that begin at the fullest part of the midsection, because they highlight the stomach.

Rachel Roy dress.

If You Have a Large Bust

Jens Mortensen

Look for: Box pleats or bias pleats that are below the waist to balance the chest, says New York City–based stylist Dawn Del Russo. Bias pleats just under the bust provide shape.

Avoid: “Shifts or trapeze cuts that hide the waist,” says Bryant, who dresses Mad Men’s voluptuous Joan Harris character in cinched styles. Also, straight pleats directly over the breasts add volume.

Eva Franco dress.

If You Have a Straight Figure

Jens Mortensen

Look for: A defined-waist style with pleats running over the bust and hip areas to create the illusion of curviness. “Dresses with layers of pleated fabric also add dimension to a straight body,” says Del Russo.

Avoid: Plain bodices with an inverted- or box-pleat skirt, which can make this figure look squarish, says designer Eva Franco.

Karen Millen dress.

