The Best Pleated Dress for Your Shape

Look for: Fit-and-flare shapes that have inverted pleats, or that have knife or crystal pleats down the middle, like the pink dress. These choices flatter the hips without bulking them up. Folds on the bodice help even out curves below.



Avoid: Accordion, knife, and box pleats that begin at the waist. They tend to pull open, making the body look wider.



