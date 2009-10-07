Pencil Skirts for Every Shape

By Rebecca Daly
Updated April 18, 2018
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
John Lawton
A wardrobe workhorse, a pencil skirt is something everyone should have hanging in their closet. This no-brainer pick for office-friendly outfits (they work just as well as part of a suit look, or broken up with mix-and-match separates) has a sleek silhouette and is available in fancier fabrics than staid wool suiting—think brocade and even sequins—that translate easily into evening wear. Don’t be intimidated by this skirt’s form-fitting shape, either. Because it sits close to the body and has a long line, this style adds no bulk and actually helps visually elongate legs. Read our expert tips for finding the one that’s just right for you.
Start Slideshow

1 of 4

If You Have an Hourglass Figure

John Lawton

Choose a slim, but not tight, fit that follows the contours of the body. Opt for a style that hits at or below the navel. “High-waisted skirts tend to exaggerate the bust and shorten the torso,” says Bridgette Raes, a style expert based in New York City and the author of Style Rx ($11, amazon.com).

To try: The pronounced waistband of the James Coviello silk-blend skirt highlights a small waist, while darting ensures an accurate fit through the hips.

Wear it with: A close-fitting top, a nipped-in jacket, or a tucked-in blouse to show off your slim waistline.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 4

If You Have Full Hips and Thighs

John Lawton

Make sure the skirt tapers, but just a bit. “If it goes straight down from the hips, you’ll resemble a square. Too pegged and you’ll look like a lightbulb,” says Raes. Pick a dark solid in a substantial cotton or lightweight wool that has some stretch. (Avoid bulky wool, brocade, or tweed.)

To try: This wool skirt by Brooks Brothers has a roomy fit through the hips but gently tapers at the hem. An acetate lining prevents clinging.

Wear it with: A tucked-in button-down or a belted cardigan will emphasize the narrowest part of the body. Aimee Wolpin-Evans, the women’s design director for Brooks Brothers, likes to add opaque tights in the same color as the skirt to create a long, lean line.

3 of 4

If You Have a Straight Figure

John Lawton

Try a fitted, tapered cut in a pattern or a thick fabric to make the bottom half look more curvy. “Create the illusion of an hourglass figure with embellishments like a high waistband, pleats at the hips, or a belt,” says Ricci DeMartino, a celebrity stylist based in Los Angeles.

To try: The nubby tweed and the front patch pockets of the formfitting Nine West wool skirt “help build up the hip area,” says Raes.

Wear it with: A body-hugging turtleneck or a peplumed jacket will help define the waist, says DeMartino.

Advertisement

4 of 4

If You Have a Tummy

John Lawton

Select a style with a wide waistband to hold in the stomach. Keep the midsection free of eye-catching details, even belt loops and pockets, says Wolpin-Evans.

To try: The wide waistband of this skirt by Eileen Fisher streamlines the midsection. The stretchy viscose blend provides just enough give through the middle.

Wear it with: A hip-length flowy top. “Just make sure to wear a fitted jacket over it. Otherwise you’ll look bigger than you are,” warns Raes.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Rebecca Daly