Party Skirts for Every Figure

“Basic or Fun Tights?”



Check out these guidelines to figure out if you should step it up or toe the line.



With a printed skirt, it’s safest to stick with a pair of trusty black opaques. Try: Hanes Silk Reflections tights, $12, haneshosiery.com for stores (near right).



With a dark-colored skirt, create contrast with a jewel tone, like plum, teal, or indigo. Try: Hue tights in Aubergine, $13.50, hue.com (center).



With a black skirt, you can be more daring and add patterned stockings (fishnets, dots, or stripes). Try: Commando lace tights, $36, herlook.com (far right).





“Where Are All the Plus-Size Party Skirts?”



You’re bound to find full-figured evening dresses galore, but glitzier bottoms can be a rare commodity. Save yourself some trouble by heading to these stylish resources first.



Asos Curve: Sizes 16 to 22, asos.com.



Encore Department at Nordstrom: Sizes 14W to 24W, nordstrom.com.



Igigi by Yuliya Raquel: Sizes 12 to 32, igigi.com.