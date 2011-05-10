Long Skirts for Summer
Asos Premium Pleated Midi Skirt
Ice blue pleats in swishy polyester create an utterly ethereal look even if you do nothing more than pair the skirt with a ribbed cotton tank. Also available in rust.
To buy: $74, asos.com.
Featured May 2011
Forever 21 Ikat Maxi Skirt
This hippie-esque rayon pick is inexpensive enough that you wouldn’t mind sitting in a field of daisies if the whim strikes you.
To buy: $20, forever21.com.
Madewell Staircase Skirt
Boldly colored stripes lend levity to a long skirt, while the silk georgette fabric provides amazing sheen and movement. Also available in a giraffe print and a dark stripe.
To buy: $168, madewell.com.
Lands’ End Button-Front Pattern Skirt
This spotted cotton skirt hits just below the kneecaps, a flattering longer length for just about every body type. And it comes in petite and plus sizes too, so you’ll get an accurate fit.
To buy: $59.50, landsend.com.
Edme & Esylite Falling Freesia Skirt
This is no shapeless sack. The stylish belted waist of this floral cotton-and-silk number guarantees an hourglass figure.
To buy: $70, anthropologie.com.
Topshop Sand Layered Maxi Skirt
The slightly sheer material of the maxi skirt (with an attached short skirt underneath) offers a surprising option for steamy summer days. Keep the look streamlined with a solid-colored top.
To buy: $80, topshop.com.
