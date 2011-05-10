Long Skirts for Summer

By Yolanda Wikiel
Updated August 29, 2014
Welcome the return of the below-the-knee hemline. Pick the right length for you from this stylish range of choices.
Asos Premium Pleated Midi Skirt

Ice blue pleats in swishy polyester create an utterly ethereal look even if you do nothing more than pair the skirt with a ribbed cotton tank. Also available in rust.

To buy: $74, asos.com.

Featured May 2011

Forever 21 Ikat Maxi Skirt

forever21.com

This hippie-esque rayon pick is inexpensive enough that you wouldn’t mind sitting in a field of daisies if the whim strikes you.

To buy: $20, forever21.com.

Madewell Staircase Skirt

madewell.com

Boldly colored stripes lend levity to a long skirt, while the silk georgette fabric provides amazing sheen and movement. Also available in a giraffe print and a dark stripe.

To buy: $168, madewell.com.

Lands’ End Button-Front Pattern Skirt

landsend.com

This spotted cotton skirt hits just below the kneecaps, a flattering longer length for just about every body type. And it comes in petite and plus sizes too, so you’ll get an accurate fit.

To buy: $59.50, landsend.com.

Edme & Esylite Falling Freesia Skirt

anthropologie.com

This is no shapeless sack. The stylish belted waist of this floral cotton-and-silk number guarantees an hourglass figure.

To buy: $70, anthropologie.com.

Topshop Sand Layered Maxi Skirt

topshop.com

The slightly sheer material of the maxi skirt (with an attached short skirt underneath) offers a surprising option for steamy summer days. Keep the look streamlined with a solid-colored top.

To buy: $80, topshop.com.

By Yolanda Wikiel