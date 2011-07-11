6 Cute Summer Maxi Dresses
H&M Long Dress
This inky rayon number conceals a multitude of sins, thanks to an all-over batik print, flattering Empire waist, and easy cut. Its shoulder straps are wide, too, so you can wear your favorite bra underneath with no worries about exposing it inadvertently.
To buy: $35, hm.com.
Ann Taylor Goddess Maxi Dress
Your casual-Friday secret weapon, this pretty and polished maxi is sophisticated enough for a relaxed workday but transitions beautifully after hours, should you be headed for, say, rooftop cocktails or dinner at a smart restaurant. Just swap flat sandals for heeled wedges and add statement earrings. Available in two other colors as well as petite sizes.
To buy: $129, anntaylor.com.
Kimchi Blue Dove Crinkle Gauze Maxi Dress
Intricate embroidery and wispy layers of rayon fabric elevate a boho-inspired style from standard daytime fare to party-ready. A dramatically plunging open back keeps you cool on steamy summer nights. Also available in white—perfect for a budget-conscious bride looking for a beachy vibe.
To buy: $129, urbanoutfitters.com.
Gap Cami Maxi Dress
As simple as a dress can be, this streamlined rayon jersey column is all about comfort. The roomy bodice has adjustable straps, so you can customize your coverage, and the waist is elasticized. Available in two other colors.
To buy: $32, gap.com.
Wallpaper Floral Maxi Dress
Here’s how to get yourself put-together and out the door quickly to make the most of your weekend: Slip on a charming maxi in an engaging botanical print that minimizes the need for accessories. Tons of style, zero fuss. Also available in tall and petite sizes.
To buy: $98, loft.com.
Velvet by Graham & Spencer Sibley Dress
What could be more perfect after a long day on the beach than this strapless style? Go bare-shouldered in the heat, then toss on a slouchy knit when the day cools. Flowy rayon camouflages a tummy or hips, while the cut up top works well for a smaller bust. Also available in black.
To buy: $127, revolveclothing.com.
