I've Worn This Versatile Exercise Dress Everywhere From Brunch to Kayaking

For better or for worse, I'm really picky about my wardrobe. In order for me to reach for a piece of clothing over and over again, it needs to be stylish, practical, and comfortable all at the same time. This summer, that article of clothing has been the Kitty and Vibe Play Dress. In fact, I'd even go so far as to call it the most versatile summer dress in my closet.

What makes this dress so great? For one, it's the type of piece you can throw on and walk out the door in—literally. It has a compression bra built right in, as well as shorts (complete with silicone leg grips to prevent any riding up) so you don't even have to worry about underwear. The exercise dress even has pockets, so you can keep your phone, credit card, and chapstick tucked securely against your leg rather than in a bag.

For another, thanks to its fun print options and subtle A-line silhouette, I love the way I look in it and I've even worn it to brunch—but it's still made to stand up to my most demanding summer activities. The straps are adjustable and meet in a racerback design, so they always stay on my shoulders even while I'm running or playing sports, and the shorts and bra offer coverage and support simultaneously.

Perhaps the best feature, though, is the fact that the athletic dress is made from partially recycled swimwear fabric. As a result, it's quick-drying, buttery soft, stretchy, and doubles as a bathing suit. I've worn mine kayaking, crabbing, and to the lake, and each time, someone has warned me, "You're getting your dress wet"—as if it wasn't made for that exact reason. The material even has SPF 50+ protection to guard you against sunburn and harmful rays.

Yes, it's made for everywhere, but the Kitty and Vibe Play Dress is made for everyone, too; you can buy it in nine sizes from XS to 5XL, and it comes in your choice of three cute, colorful patterns: Daisy, Goldie, and Ashton. (I have the Ashton print, and I love that it's summery and celestial at the same time, but I've also got my eye on the Daisy for next spring.)

I'm not the only one who's obsessed, either. So far, the style has earned over two dozen reviews, most of which have been a perfect five stars. One reviewer raved that it's the "best athletic dress ever," writing, "I have gotten similar style dresses from Athleta, Outdoor Voices, and Aerie and none of them can compare to Kitty and Vibe!" They cited the dress's support as a big factor in that: "This is the only dress with something built enough that I do not need a bra worn with it."

Another reviewer who deemed it "a dress for someone who hates dresses" wrote, "I need pockets. I need to be able to climb things, crawl on the ground, and do a cartwheel at a moment's notice." They seconded the need for a supportive built-in bra, adding that they also needed accessibility for breastfeeding. "This dress does ALL OF THAT! I feel so comfortable and secure in this, and I truly never thought I would feel that way in any dress," they shared.

In other words, if you're looking for an all-in-one outfit that's cute, comfortable, and can actually handle everything you throw at it, the Kitty and Vibe Play Dress is certainly worth the splurge.