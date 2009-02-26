Fuchsia Dresses for Every Figure
If You Want to Hide Your Tummy
An Empire-waist dress with loose tiers of printed cotton camouflages a thick middle while the strapless neckline and the floral detailing draw eyes elsewhere.
To buy: Free People Tiered Dress, $128, nordstrom.com.
If You Want to Create Curves
A straight frame looks shapely thanks to the empire waist and flowy sleeves on this soft crinkle chiffon number. (Bonus: It has a built-in slip.) Wear it to a party (with heels) or a casual event (with a cardigan and flats).
To buy: Chiffon Flutter Dress, $29.50, oldnavy.com.
If You Want to Flatter a Large Bust
The strong diagonal lines and v-neckline of this acetate-blend dress minimize a full bust without hugging the body.
To buy: Max Azria Jersey Dress, $398, bcbg.com.
If You Want to Conceal Your Arms
On top of having an all-around flattering cut, this chic rayon-and-nylon shift with airy three-quarter-length sleeves is available in sizes up to 20.
To buy: Split-neck Shift Dress, $68, gap.com.
If You Want to Highlight Your Curves
Show off an hourglass figure in this crepe de chine dress cinched with black elastic. Wear it into fall by layering a turtleneck and tights underneath.
To buy: Phoebe Dress, $308, winknyc.com.
If You Want to Downplay Your Hips
This cotton dress flares beautifully at the waist and skims lightly over hips and thighs (cotton lining ensures it won't cling). Add a sweater to make it more office-appropriate.
To buy: Boden Riviera Dress, $98, bodenusa.com.
