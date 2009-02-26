Fuchsia Dresses for Every Figure

By Elinor Smith
Updated August 29, 2014
Free People
These six flattering picks will perk you up just in time for spring.
If You Want to Hide Your Tummy

Free People

An Empire-waist dress with loose tiers of printed cotton camouflages a thick middle while the strapless neckline and the floral detailing draw eyes elsewhere.

To buy: Free People Tiered Dress, $128, nordstrom.com.

If You Want to Create Curves

Old Navy

A straight frame looks shapely thanks to the empire waist and flowy sleeves on this soft crinkle chiffon number. (Bonus: It has a built-in slip.) Wear it to a party (with heels) or a casual event (with a cardigan and flats).

To buy: Chiffon Flutter Dress, $29.50, oldnavy.com.

If You Want to Flatter a Large Bust

Max Azria

The strong diagonal lines and v-neckline of this acetate-blend dress minimize a full bust without hugging the body.

To buy: Max Azria Jersey Dress, $398, bcbg.com.

If You Want to Conceal Your Arms

Gap

On top of having an all-around flattering cut, this chic rayon-and-nylon shift with airy three-quarter-length sleeves is available in sizes up to 20.

To buy: Split-neck Shift Dress, $68, gap.com.

If You Want to Highlight Your Curves

Wink

Show off an hourglass figure in this crepe de chine dress cinched with black elastic. Wear it into fall by layering a turtleneck and tights underneath.

To buy: Phoebe Dress, $308, winknyc.com.

If You Want to Downplay Your Hips

Boden

This cotton dress flares beautifully at the waist and skims lightly over hips and thighs (cotton lining ensures it won't cling). Add a sweater to make it more office-appropriate.

To buy: Boden Riviera Dress, $98, bodenusa.com.

