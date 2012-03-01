6 Gorgeous Flared Dresses

By Yolanda Wikiel
Updated August 29, 2014
There’s something about a flared skirt that makes even the most office-appropriate dress a little more fun.
The Sassy Flared Dress

What to know: The accentuated waist and the voluminous bottom half create an hourglass figure out of any body. If you’re fuller around the midsection, choose styles that flare gradually, not pouf out dramatically, says Chris Jackson, the senior vice president of design for Talbots (the dress shown here has an easy elastic waist, too). Go a little more corporate by adding a hip-length blazer.

To buy: Alfani polyester dress, $99, macys.com.

Click through this gallery to find the right flared dress for your shape, or browse more of our favorite work dresses:

Disguises Full Thighs

To buy: Sportmax cotton dress, $360, Sportmax, 212-674-1817.

Boosts a Small Chest

To buy: 2b.Rych cotton-blend dress, $375, 888-888-4757.

Flatters a Long Torso

To buy: Paul Smith cotton-and-silk dress, $695, 646-613-3060.

Slims the Entire Body

To buy: Gap rayon-and-spandex dress, $70, 800-427-7895.

Complements Tall Figures

To buy: Fully lined Magaschoni silk dress, $498, neimanmarcus.com.

By Yolanda Wikiel