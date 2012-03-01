6 Gorgeous Flared Dresses

What to know: The accentuated waist and the voluminous bottom half create an hourglass figure out of any body. If you’re fuller around the midsection, choose styles that flare gradually, not pouf out dramatically, says Chris Jackson, the senior vice president of design for Talbots (the dress shown here has an easy elastic waist, too). Go a little more corporate by adding a hip-length blazer.



To buy: Alfani polyester dress, $99, macys.com.



