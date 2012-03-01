6 Gorgeous Flared Dresses
The Sassy Flared Dress
What to know: The accentuated waist and the voluminous bottom half create an hourglass figure out of any body. If you’re fuller around the midsection, choose styles that flare gradually, not pouf out dramatically, says Chris Jackson, the senior vice president of design for Talbots (the dress shown here has an easy elastic waist, too). Go a little more corporate by adding a hip-length blazer.
To buy: Alfani polyester dress, $99, macys.com.
Click through this gallery to find the right flared dress for your shape, or browse more of our favorite work dresses:
Disguises Full Thighs
To buy: Sportmax cotton dress, $360, Sportmax, 212-674-1817.
Boosts a Small Chest
To buy: 2b.Rych cotton-blend dress, $375, 888-888-4757.
Flatters a Long Torso
To buy: Paul Smith cotton-and-silk dress, $695, 646-613-3060.
Slims the Entire Body
To buy: Gap rayon-and-spandex dress, $70, 800-427-7895.
Complements Tall Figures
To buy: Fully lined Magaschoni silk dress, $498, neimanmarcus.com.