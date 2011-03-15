Fashionable Full Skirts for Every Figure

What can be paired with a full skirt so the results aren’t frumpy?

“First of all, avoid any volume on top—you’re making that statement with your skirt,” says Kit Li-Perry of Anthropologie. Instead, balance things out by showing off your waist with a tucked-in shirt, a slim top, or a belt. Heels make anyone look long and lean, but flats can also add charm to a shorter skirt. Check out more suggestions below.



With a pleated above-the-knee skirt (near right): Slip on a close-fitting boatneck sweater or a snug tee with ballet flats to get that classic gamine look.



With a voluminous at-the-knee skirt (center): Tuck in a blouse and add a blazer and pointy heels for an updated take on retro glamour.



With a flowy midcalf skirt (far right): Channel a laid-back vibe with a tank top and wedges, and throw on a chunky bangle or two to subtly dress it up.